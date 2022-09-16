×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

POLL | Should Monday be a public holiday to mourn the queen?

16 September 2022 - 13:02
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
SA wants president Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Monday a public holiday.
SA wants president Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Monday a public holiday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba.

Fancy a long weekend?

South Africans have flooded social media with calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Monday a public holiday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died last week and will have a state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

In parts of the world, business will close to observe the funeral. 

Ramaphosa will attend the funeral with many other world leaders, but South Africans have taken social media to ask the president to declare it a holiday in SA.

The presidency said: “On Saturday, president Ramaphosa will travel from Washington DC to London to attend events associated with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“After his arrival in London on Sunday, the president will attend the king’s reception — a reception hosted by King Charles III for heads of state and guests invited to attend the state funeral service — at Buckingham Palace.

“On Monday, the president will be among world leaders attending the state funeral service for the queen at Westminster Abbey, London,” the presidency said.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘Why be an EFF when you can be a Herman’ — Coconut Kelz’s hilarious tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

“First of all, Queen Elizabeth was a servant of the people, not in the way her servants are servants but still,” joked Kelz.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

SA wants Ramaphosa to declare the queen's funeral a holiday

SA has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Monday a public holiday, as some parts of the world have done, to observe Queen Elizabeth's ...
News
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa off to the UK for British Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the funeral of the late queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Queen Elizabeth II.
Politics
1 day ago

Tea bag 'used by Queen Elizabeth in 1998' sells for R204k

While some mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death, others are cashing in online selling bizarre items.
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets ... Lifestyle
  2. SA model, aged 11, will be strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week Lifestyle
  3. ‘It’s a big thing, you’ve woken up and there’s another day to live’ Lifestyle
  4. Pitch perfect: A dreamy tented escape in the heart of the Franschhoek Valley Home & Gardening
  5. IN PICS | Mam’Mkhize shows us how to Insta Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...