POLL | Should Monday be a public holiday to mourn the queen?

The presidency said: “On Saturday, president Ramaphosa will travel from Washington DC to London to attend events associated with the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
“After his arrival in London on Sunday, the president will attend the king’s reception — a reception hosted by King Charles III for heads of state and guests invited to attend the state funeral service — at Buckingham Palace.
“On Monday, the president will be among world leaders attending the state funeral service for the queen at Westminster Abbey, London,” the presidency said.
Fancy a long weekend?
South Africans have flooded social media with calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare Monday a public holiday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
The British monarch died last week and will have a state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
In parts of the world, business will close to observe the funeral.
Ramaphosa will attend the funeral with many other world leaders, but South Africans have taken social media to ask the president to declare it a holiday in SA.
