Kolisi urges Boks to stick to their game plan against Los Pumas

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has emphasised the need to start well in their all-important Rugby Championship clash against Argentina on Saturday.

The Boks will take on Los Pumas, who are also equally desperate for victory, at Estadio Libertadores de América in Buenos Aires in Argentina (9.10pm).

The two sides need to win the match with a bonus point to stay in the race for the title.

Both teams are on nine points each and a bonus-point win will see them move to 14 and level with leaders All Blacks with one game to play in the annual tournament.