No-one needs to tell Frans Steyn what to do, says Boks’ Mbonambi

“He has been around the block longer than any of us, and he knows exactly what’s needed of him, and as the forwards we know what is needed of us to make the job of the whole team easier.

“We all have a specific role to play, and if we can get that right, everyone will produce a good performance.”

Mbonambi said Argentina's strong pack is their obvious danger area.

“We saw last week that the Argentinean scrum is very good — they do have a good front row and a good pack. Having an experienced player like Agustín Creevy back is good for them because he knows exactly what to do in the scrums.

“He knows most of the tricks that happen in there, so it is going to be a huge challenge in the front row for both teams.”

This is Mbonambi’s first match since he suffered a knee injury leading up to the second Test against New Zealand in Johannesburg last month, and he is happy to be back.

“I must say it is good to be back. I am very fortunate to be back in the Springboks circle to join my teammates. Every opportunity we get is to make sure we really prepare well and make sure when the game comes we are ready to execute.”