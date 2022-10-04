More favourable law interpretations by the referees and a better grip of conditions on the road have smoothed the Lions path to a far better start to their United Rugby Championship (URC) this time round.
That’s the assessment of assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher after the Lions won back-to-back away matches against the Ospreys and Cardiff, already a better haul than the corresponding period last year.
“The main point of difference is probably the way the refs interpret the games and the conditions, we have a better understanding about the weather on this side. It’s about the ability to adapt whether it rains or not,” said Loubscher from Scotland where the team is preparing for Friday’s clash against Edinburgh.
Being more streetwise is very much part of the Lions’ package. “Last week we opted to play without the ball and just play in the right areas,” explained Loubscher. “The plan was to apply pressure without the ball. In the second half though we got more opportunities as a result of our kicking game. If the weather is good we are definitely going to have a go,” he said about this Friday’s prognosis.
Roaring start as streetwise Lions find their voice
Away wins in Wales have been a confidence builder ahead of Edinburgh clash
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
More favourable law interpretations by the referees and a better grip of conditions on the road have smoothed the Lions path to a far better start to their United Rugby Championship (URC) this time round.
That’s the assessment of assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher after the Lions won back-to-back away matches against the Ospreys and Cardiff, already a better haul than the corresponding period last year.
“The main point of difference is probably the way the refs interpret the games and the conditions, we have a better understanding about the weather on this side. It’s about the ability to adapt whether it rains or not,” said Loubscher from Scotland where the team is preparing for Friday’s clash against Edinburgh.
Being more streetwise is very much part of the Lions’ package. “Last week we opted to play without the ball and just play in the right areas,” explained Loubscher. “The plan was to apply pressure without the ball. In the second half though we got more opportunities as a result of our kicking game. If the weather is good we are definitely going to have a go,” he said about this Friday’s prognosis.
The Lions have looked more composed and assured, especially in the defining moments of their last two matches.
“It is obviously a great start and we are happy with the momentum,” said Loubscher. “There is a nice buzz in the camp. The players are aligned to how we want to play the game.”
No.8 Francke Horn holds the view the Lions’ brains trust is increasingly singing from the same hymn sheet. “There is alignment between the senior players and the coaching staff. We have a plan and we are sticking to the plan. Because the results have been coming our way there has been no need to change the plan,” said Horn.
Their defeat to the Bulls in their tournament opener also served to sting them into action. “The forwards came together after the Bulls game and we felt we lacked a bit in the forward department. Coming on tour and given the conditions, we knew we had to make a big step up,” said Horn.
Stormers forced to regroup for URC bonus-point win
Their challenge this week will likely go up a notch. Edinburgh, quarterfinalists last year, have a better set-piece, more game-breakers and are a better coached team than the away sides the Lions have faced so far. Edinburgh may have lost their two tour matches in SA and may have to deal with some travel fatigue this week but they will be redoubtable opponents for the Lions.
“They are well-balanced,” opined Loubscher. “The kicking battle will be a point of difference and they bring a lot of line speed. According to the forecast it might rain on Friday. We have to plan for that.”
Horn concurs. “Edinburgh are a quality side. They have a lot of international players. They’ve had to come back from SA so maybe there is travel fatigue but they are back at home and they are a tough team to beat at home. It will be a big game for us trying to end the tour on a high.”
READ MORE
Mzwandile Stick to coach SA ‘A’ in UK next month alongside Rassie Erasmus
Stormers keen to build depth on tour
Springboks will meet Wales in World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos