Rugby

Siya Kolisi says Neil Powell’s voice means a lot at Sharks

20 October 2022 - 09:18 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 15.
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 15.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks star player Siya Kolisi says the arrival of Neil Powell as the new director of rugby has helped to ease pressure on coaches at the Durban-based franchise.

Powell joined the Sharks in September after he left the Springboks Sevens, where he spent almost a decade as a coach.

In the Sharks’ first home game of the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season against Glasgow Warriors, Powell was seen in the coaches’ box at Kings Park Stadium working side by side with head coach Sean Everitt.

The Sharks claimed an emphatic 40-12 victory over their Scottish rivals and will be hoping for another positive result when they host Ulster on Saturday (6.15pm).

Kolisi said Powell has an important voice at the Durban-based franchise.

“Coach Neil is amazing and he is really experienced in the Sevens rugby circuit. I think his voice means a lot because of what he has achieved,” Kolisi said.

“Some of us have known him since we were 19-year-olds. We have worked with him before. It’s great to have him and I think it relieves a lot of pressure from the coaching staff because we know he can manage anything off the field.

“Coach Sean and others can focus on rugby. It’s great to have him here, speaking to us and giving advice.

“He gets involved in the training sessions and gets stuck in with the boys. He is an honest man, a direct man and very understanding,” Kolisi said.

Kolisi and other Boks players will play their last game for the Sharks before they head to camp ahead of the national team end-of-the-year tour in Europe.

The national team skipper has challenged his Sharks teammates to step it up against Ulster, who come to Durban after back-to-back wins against South African sides in the Bulls and Lions.

“We can’t doubt ourselves. We have experienced guys who need to step up at the weekend,” he said.

“Whatever team is picked, we are going to make sure we back each other. We want to make sure we work hard around the park and every one of us needs to make sure we are up for the challenge.”

MORE:

Bok legend ‘Beast’ Mtawarira launches wine label

Former Springbok prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira used to be devastating in the scrums and is making similar business moves in the boardroom.
Sport
21 hours ago

Elton Jantjies excluded from Boks training camp before outgoing tour to the northern hemisphere

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has called up 26 players, excluding Elton Jantjies, for a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch to start their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Elton Jantjies’ absence from the Boks deepens intrigue at No 10

The intrigue around the Springbok flyhalf position deepened with the news that Elton Jantjies will not be selected for their end of year tour next ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lions lacking composure and consistency

The Lions offset some of their recent gains abroad by coming up short at home against Ulster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future Soccer
  2. ‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2 Soccer
  3. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  4. PODCAST | How Rangnick’s departure made life tricky for Zinnbauer, Davids at ... Soccer
  5. SuperSport at top of PSL, Chippa fifth after crucial victories on Tuesday Soccer

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT