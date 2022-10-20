Are BMW’s gnashing grilles too much? Here’s how you voted

Recently we polled readers asking whether BMW is going too far with its enormous kidney grilles.

The subject was back in the limelight when the new BMW XM made its SA debut at last weekend's BMW M Fest at Kyalami. The powerful SUV has the largest air intakes yet seen on a BMW and follows other recent “big nostril” cars from BMW including the X7, the 7-Series and 4-Series.

BMW's bombastic new front ends have divided opinion and led to much love and hate debate on social media.

The Bavarian carmaker defends its controversial new designs, saying that car styling which appeals to everyone is boring, and that it intends to continue with this more aggressive design approach.

But what did our readers think? Here’s how you voted in our survey, which asked whether you liked the styling of BMWs with their giant kidney grilles:

They've been beaten with an ugly stick – 54.59%

I love them – 28.06%

I think I could grow to like them – 17.35%