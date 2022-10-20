Features

Are BMW’s gnashing grilles too much? Here’s how you voted

20 October 2022 - 09:08 By TimesLIVE
The XM has the largest kidney grilles yet seen on a BMW.
Recently we polled readers asking whether BMW is going too far with its enormous kidney grilles.

The subject was back in the limelight when the new BMW XM made its SA debut at last weekend's BMW M Fest at Kyalami. The powerful SUV has the largest air intakes yet seen on a BMW and follows other recent “big nostril” cars from BMW including the X7, the 7-Series and 4-Series.

BMW's bombastic new front ends have divided opinion and led to much love and hate debate on social media. 

The Bavarian carmaker defends its controversial new designs, saying that car styling which appeals to everyone is boring, and that it intends to continue with this more aggressive design approach.

But what did our readers think? Here’s how you voted in our survey, which asked whether you liked the styling of BMWs with their giant kidney grilles:

They've been beaten with an ugly stick – 54.59%

I love them – 28.06%

I think I could grow to like them – 17.35%

 

Meet the new BMW XM, the world’s first plug-in hybrid M car

This bold five-seater crossover boasts 480kW, combined from its 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and electric motor, and 800Nm worth of torque.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

How the 2022 BMW M Fest left Mzansi mesmerised

Attendees of the 2022 Festival of Motoring might have left feeling somewhat underwhelmed.
Motoring
23 hours ago

New BMW M4 CSL wants to eat your Porsche 911 GT3 for breakfast

This evil-looking piece of equipment represents the pinnacle of the current M4 range and is the first BMW to wear the legendary Coupe Sport Leichtbau ...
Motoring
5 months ago
