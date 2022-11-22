Former Boks winger Akona Ndungane worried about flyhalf position

Ndungane said another area he was concerned about was outside centre in the absence of Lukhanyo Am.

“I feel every other position is sort of covered, but with Lukhanyo not being there we are a bit short at ‘13’. There are a few players who have put up their hands up for their respective unions, like Henco van Wyk at the Lions.

“We have some youngsters who are coming through, but there is not enough time left before the World Cup. But it is not like a panic situation. There are players who can fit in there if needs be. I think they are in a comfortable position at the moment.

“I don’t think we should panic, especially after the convincing win over Italy last weekend. We played against the top two teams in the world in Ireland and France, and we lost by a few points.

“Those games could have gone either way if it was not for a missed kick to the poles or forward pass. I think there is a lot of improvement from the Springboks. The way we played against those teams shows we can prevent them from scoring tries.

“We know Ireland like to play with ball in hand, but we managed to nullify that and not allow them to play and score tries like they used to. Even against France, we had more ball carriers, and we beat Italy by 60 points, and that is good for the confidence of the players.”