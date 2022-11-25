'A win isn't just important for the tour but for momentum going forward': Bok skipper Siya Kolisi.
This was the birthday week of William Webb Ellis, the man who committed the biggest hand ball ever.
Perhaps fittingly the Springboks are confronted with the teasing poser of how much they are prepared to run with the ball against the country that invented the game?
The Springboks go into their final engagement of the year against England at Twickenham and as usual the pre match talk is awash with twisting sub plots.
Neither side will run out on the back of searing form.
The Springboks lost their first two matches on their end of year tour against Ireland and France and while victory over Italy was sweeter than Gelato, Bok fans will find another defeat unpalatable.
A loss to England will mean they would have suffered defeat to the other four nations ranked in the top five in the year preceding the next Rugby World Cup (RWC).
“A win isn't just important for the tour but for momentum going forward,” acknowledged captain Siya Kolisi.
The Boks will have no cause to arrive back home chests out, let alone go into World Cup year cock-a-hoop.
The Boks however, have in recent weeks shown not just the pluck but the proficiency to raise their game in attack. It has found wide favour.
It was in evidence against France when they suffered a narrow defeat and again by the truck load against an, albeit a far more sporting, Azzurri.
The Boks revelled with the leash off in the second half against Italy but that was only after their pack had crushed the opposition.
They won't have that luxury against England, though they may fancy getting traction against the Red Rose army in the scrums.
Still, they are due for far more of an arm wrestle but they would have noted the gains the All Blacks made against a passive English defence in the first half last weekend.
In recent times at Twickenham the Springboks have come up short against England when the margins have been tight and they may have to show some ambition to separate themselves from the hosts before the final quarter.
To that end, flyhalf Damian Willemse will have to play a cool, composed hand. England will argue the same applies to their pivot Marcus Smith.
Around whose will the game will bend most, could determine the outcome.
If the Boks have a concern it might be off the kicking tee and in that regard they may have to enlist the help of substitute Manie Libbok earlier than perhaps intended.
Libbok though, doesn't just bring greater accuracy off the kicking tee, his distribution is from the top drawer.
Apart from Libbok the Bok bench will be crucial to the outcome of the clash. They will have to perform some heavy lifting if the Boks are to record their first win against England at Twickenham since 2014. Only one point separated the teams in their last two clashes at Twickenham.
This week the Springboks lamented the manner in which they lost composure in the closing minutes of last year's clash. Infringements at the ruck cost them but they will arrive with an insurance policy of sorts in the shape of Marco van Staden on their bench.
A proficient pilferer Van Staden in concert with substitute hooker Malcolm Marx could play a strong hand in the latter stages of the game.
Canan Moodie, also a substitute, will be another player to watch after his initial burst in the Test arena was halted by injury.
Kolisi knows a win will only be achieved by an effort soaked in blood and guts. “I haven't won here. It's on the bucket list,” he chuckled.
“They are an amazing team. It is hard to win here. Last week tells you a lot about them,” he said about England's come-from-behind draw against the All Blacks.
Teams
England — Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Alex Coles; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Substitutes: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Sam Simmonds; Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.
South Africa — Willie le Roux; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain); Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith; Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie.
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia) Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France) TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales) Kick-off: 7.30 (SA Time)
