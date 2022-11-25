Rugby

Stormers hit their straps before fading

25 November 2022 - 21:06
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Dan du Plessis of the Stormers scores a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets at DHL Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Cape Town.
Dan du Plessis of the Stormers scores a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets at DHL Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers hit the deck running comprehensively outplaying the Scarlets in the first 50 minutes in their 36-19 United Rugby Championship victory in Cape Town.

There was the fear they may be a bit rusty after a three-week break but they hit their straps early as they beat down the challenge of the Scarlets in the opening quarter.

Stormers coach John Dobson however would have been displeased with his team's second-half performance in which the visitors outscored them 12-7.

Still, his side showed some wonderful touches in a first half completely dominated by the home team.

Off the back of strong set pieces they delighted with their interplay between backs and forwards in which deft, inventive passing was often the order of the day. More importantly those passes stuck as Herschel Jantjies, Ernst van Rhyn, Leolin Zas and Hacjivah Dayimani became first-half try scorers.

Dayimani was a handful, so too were Dan du Plessis and Cornel Smit in the backline, while Leolin Zas and Clayton Blommetjies drifted in and out of play with telling affect.

'A win isn't just important for the tour but for momentum going forward': Bok skipper Siya Kolisi.

This was the birthday week of William Webb Ellis, the man who committed the biggest hand ball ever.
Sport
5 hours ago

The Stormers will also be pleased flyhalf Kade Wolhuter came through 70m minutes of rugby unscathed. Wolhuter has been beset by injury and with strong Stormers flyhalf representation in the Springbok ranks his return to fitness and form was and remains crucial for the franchise. Wolhuter acquitted himself well before making way for a Cape returnee Jean-Luc du Plessis who is back from Japan.

The Stormers were full of running against a passive defence.

They were 29-7 up at the break and when Dan du Plessis rounded off early in the second half the Scarlets looked destined for a thrashing.

However the visitors grew in belief thanks largely through scrumhalf Gareth Davies and fullback Johnny McNichol who often provided the spark.

The Stormers attack suddenly lacked the fluidity it had in the first half and they had to do a lot more defending. In fact, by the end of the game the Stormers had made more tackles than the visitors, who had more possession and made more carries.

However, even when the visitors held territorial advantage in the second half they often fluffed their lines at set piece and general play.

Scorers

Stormers — Tries: Herschel Jantjies, Leolin Zas, Ernst van Rhyn, Hacjivah Dayimani, Dan du Plessis. Conversions: Kade Wolhuter (4). Penalty: Wolhuter

Scarlets — Tries: Ryan Conbeer (2), Tom Rogers. Conversions: Dan Jones, Rhys Patchell.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

MARK KEOHANE | Why Erasmus must go to the World Cup

SA Rugby needs to be firm with Rassie and take back control of the narrative surrounding the Boks
Sport
1 day ago

Refreshed Sharks expect huge set-piece battle against Cardiff

Sharks loose forward Vincent Tshituka has stressed the need for the team to tighten up defence and set-piece play as the Durbanites aim to mark the ...
Sport
1 day ago

URC action returns as Welsh teams invade SA

United Rugby Championship (URC) action returns this weekend after a three-week hiatus for the international window, with a Welsh invasion of South ...
Sport
7 hours ago

‘Genius’: Kockott says Nienaber’s Boks are scaling next Everest

Former Sharks and France scrumhalf full of praise for the Boks’ quality, despite going down to France
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa Soccer
  3. No more jokes, make it happen! - Elon Musk urged to buy Man Utd Soccer
  4. SA proud of Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela’s solid showing in France vs ... Soccer
  5. I didn't want to return to Pirates, says Makhubela on his move from Arrows Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK