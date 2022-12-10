While the Heineken Champions Cup is an unknown factor for the Sharks, the Durban-based franchise are confident they will not be found wanting in Europe’s highest club rugby competition.
The Sharks will kick off their campaign by hosting English Premiership side Harlequins at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
The Sharks made the step up to the Champions Cup after they finished fifth in the overall standings of the first instalment of the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season where they faced sides from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy.
The Champions Cup is expected to be tougher with sides from England and France included.
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said they have done their research on Harlequins and are aware of the threats posed by the dangerous English side.
Sharks prepared for the return of André Esterhuizen to Kings Park
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
“They have a more ball-in-hand approach and like to play from everywhere,” Powell said.
“We are aware of it and did our analysis on them. We have worked out from a defensive perspective how we would be able to keep them out over the weekend.
“They like to attack and I guess we need to work out a plan on how we will counter that.”
Quins named three South African players in their starting line-up — former Sharks centre André Esterhuizen, Irne Herbst and Wilco Louw.
Powell is happy that the team have moved on from the sacking of head coach Sean Everitt and the focus is back on rugby.
“Last week was difficult for a lot of reasons. One of them being that we played on Sunday and on Friday again,” Powell said.
“We had a bit of luxury of time to prepare well and make sure we got the details done early in the week and then could build up intensity.
“It was a bit easier, though this is a different competition and there’s a lot at stake this weekend playing against Harlequins in the Heineken Cup.
“I’m happy with what has been done over the past few days and hopefully we can have a good game on Saturday.”
