Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil

10 December 2022 - 07:21 By Reuters
Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Dani Alves after the loss via a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match against Croatia at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Brazil's Neymar said on Friday he was unsure if he would play again for the national team after their heartbreaking World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Croatia on penalties.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight,” an emotional Neymar told reporters.

“To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward.

“I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself. I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100% that I'll come back.”

Neymar's team mate Dani Alves said that he would be retiring from international duty but intended to keep playing at club level.

Against Croatia, Neymar put the South Americans ahead with a brilliant mazy run in the first half of extra time.

But their rivals equalised three minutes from time and then won a penalty shoot-out 4-2 to go through to the semifinals where they will face Argentina.

