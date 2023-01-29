Fourie acknowledged they will have to hit the reset button on their return and fix several shortcomings in their game.
'We couldn't get off the line': Lions end tour with another defeat
They failed to fly in the face of adversity and will return home with much to fix
Image: Seb Daly/Sportsfile/Gallo Images
The Lions will return to South Africa on the back foot and with much to fix if they hope to have a say in the latter stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Challenge Cup.
They crashed to a 43-24 defeat at the hands of Connacht in Galway on Saturday night, leaving them with a record of one win and three defeats from their month-long tour.
In fact, the two defeats against the Stormers and the Sharks stretches that away run to five losses and a win over their last half a dozen games.
For a franchise living on the edge, their crippling injury list did not help and they are likely to have more players in the infirmary with centre Henco van Wyk and lock Darrien Landsberg limping off in Galway.
In truth though, they were downed by a team that played with greater vigour and vitality and though the visitors held the lead briefly they were no match for the home team.
“Their skill level is higher. If you give them time and space you are going to chase your tail the whole night. That's what we did,” noted defence coach Jaque Fourie.
He added that the Lions did not carry the ball in the right areas of the field and that naiveté contributed to their demise.
“The Connacht boys played well,” acknowledged their Springbok flank Jaco Kriel. “It was almost as if they took a page out of the Munster game which was our first one on tour.
“They outplayed us. We couldn't get off the line. They made a lot of line breaks and got a lot of momentum. It made it really difficult for us tonight.”
That passiveness in defence was mirrored by the hosts routinely beating them to the punch in the line-out.
To be fair, Connacht are the second-most proficient team at stealing line-out ball in the competition.
