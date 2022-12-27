Rugby

NZR must tread carefully with All Blacks coaching decision: Hansen

27 December 2022 - 14:32 By Reuters
Ian Foster, head coach of New Zealand, during his team's Captains Run at The Lensbury in London on November 18 2022.
Ian Foster, head coach of New Zealand, during his team's Captains Run at The Lensbury in London on November 18 2022.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) must tread carefully in deciding whether to stick or twist with All Blacks boss Ian Foster after the World Cup as announcing a successor before the tournament would cause distractions, former coach Steve Hansen said.

Foster's contract runs until after the World Cup in France and while the 57-year-old could apply to stay in the job a poor run of form earlier this year has made Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson the favourite to take over.

Hansen said NZR are caught between a rock and a hard place knowing they could lose their preferred candidate if they wait too long but may also alienate Foster by announcing a decision before the end of his contract.

“If you're going to name a new coach before the World Cup's over, then you've got people looking at who is the boss and looking at two different people. That is a possible derailer and you don't want that,” he said.

“They need to sit down and if they make a decision to do it they would have to put some boundaries around what the incumbent coach could and couldn't do.

“Basically I think he should be told, then leave it at that until such time as the World Cup is over and then announce it.”

Hansen, who led the All Blacks to World Cup glory in 2015, said naming a successor to Foster while he is trying to guide the team to the title in France would create problems.

“You don't want someone distracting, because he's all excited and starts having conversations that aren't necessarily until after the World Cup.

“The ironic thing is if they win the World Cup, what do they do with Ian Foster if they've already appointed someone? So they're in between a rock and a hard place.”

READ MORE

A rollercoaster ride: 2022 SA Rugby season in review

Boks end year on a high, while Rassie Erasmus buries the hatchet with World Rugby
Sport
4 days ago

A year in which northern lights shone

The north, through Ireland and France, led the way in the year preceding a Rugby World Cup.
Sport
1 week ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Come next year, England may rue letting go of Jones

With a 73% win ratio and ‘plans’ for the World Cup, in 2023 the team might count the cost of the worldly coach’s departure
Sport
2 weeks ago

Lions coach Van Rooyen says Sharks have been world-class under Powell

While Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admits they missed their blockbusting centre Henco van Wyk in their humbling United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bulls coach White laments soft moments in defeat to the Stormers

Bulls coach Jake White lamented some soft moments that contributed to his team's demise during their 37-27 United Rugby Championship (URC) loss to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status Soccer
  2. 'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal Soccer
  3. Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  4. Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside Soccer
  5. Until batters rise to bowlers' level Test cricket will be a struggle for Proteas Cricket

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election