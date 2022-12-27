NZR must tread carefully with All Blacks coaching decision: Hansen

“If you're going to name a new coach before the World Cup's over, then you've got people looking at who is the boss and looking at two different people. That is a possible derailer and you don't want that,” he said.

“They need to sit down and if they make a decision to do it they would have to put some boundaries around what the incumbent coach could and couldn't do.

“Basically I think he should be told, then leave it at that until such time as the World Cup is over and then announce it.”

Hansen, who led the All Blacks to World Cup glory in 2015, said naming a successor to Foster while he is trying to guide the team to the title in France would create problems.

“You don't want someone distracting, because he's all excited and starts having conversations that aren't necessarily until after the World Cup.

“The ironic thing is if they win the World Cup, what do they do with Ian Foster if they've already appointed someone? So they're in between a rock and a hard place.”