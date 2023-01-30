Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries
Checkers punts Sixty60 delivery service for expats to have groceries delivered to folks here in South Africa
30 January 2023 - 15:48
The increase in food prices remains unrelenting in 2023 — admittedly it's felt more keenly at some chains than others...
Food Lover's takes top spot for cheapest groceries
Checkers punts Sixty60 delivery service for expats to have groceries delivered to folks here in South Africa
The increase in food prices remains unrelenting in 2023 — admittedly it's felt more keenly at some chains than others...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos