Jones cites Erasmus' turnaround of the Boks as he takes reins at Wallabies

Eddie Jones returned to his roots on Tuesday for his first formal news conference since being reappointed Wallabies coach and issued a call for the whole of Australian rugby to “roll their sleeves up” and help revitalise the game.

In a message delivered at the school where he was once a pupil and teacher, Jones said the team would do their part by winning the World Cup in France later this year but could not revive the sport alone.

“I reckon we've got to draw a line in the sand and where we've been and work out where we want to go — then everyone needs to roll their sleeves up,” the 63-year-old told reporters at Matraville Sports High School.

“We can't do it by ourselves. We need everyone in the rugby community to find a bit more and they can. There's plenty of people who love rugby when the Wallabies win, so we're going to win, but we need them to maybe help start it.”