Haas F1 reveals striking new livery for 2023 season

“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, chair of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

“We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points-paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

The 2023 Formula One World Championship gets under way at the Bahrain GP on March 5.