Motorsport

Haas F1 reveals striking new livery for 2023 season

31 January 2023 - 16:57 By Motoring Reporter
The VF-23 will be shaken down for the first time at the UK's Silverstone Circuit on February 11.
Image: Supplied

Haas F1 on Tuesday became the first Formula One team to reveal its new 2023 car and livery.

Licked in a combination of red, white and black paint the VF-23 carries the branding of the team's new title partnership, MoneyGram International, on the engine cover and front wing. Set to be piloted this season by veteran drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg, the US-based outfit confirmed that the new car — powered by Ferrari engines — will be shaken down for the first time at the UK's Silverstone Circuit on February 11. Official preseason testing runs from February 23-25 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

MoneyGram is the team's new title partner for the 2023 season.
Image: Supplied

“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, chair of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

“We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points-paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

The 2023 Formula One World Championship gets under way at the Bahrain GP on March 5.

