In the earlier game the Griffons gave a decent account of themselves after a 21-year absence from the top flight of the Currie Cup. The Sharks beat them 32-16 in Durban to secure a bonus point win for new coach Joey Mongalo but the Griffons proved a hard nut to crack.
The visitors who travelled to Durban by bus were 10-0 up before going into the break 13-10 to the good. The Sharks however found some rhythm and tempo in their attack.
In the end the hosts scored tries through Fez Mbatha (2), Murray Koster, Damon Royle and Khutha Mchunu.
Carel-Jan Coetzee scored a try for the Griffons, while scrumhalf Jaywinn Juries added the rest with the boot.
Scorers at Ellis Park
Lions (28) — Tries: Boldwin Hansen (2), Raynard Roets, Nico Steyn. Conversions: Vaughan Isaacs (4).
W Province (44) — Tries: Scarra Ntubeni, Marcel Theunissen, Keke Morabe, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Andre-Hugo Venter. Conversions: Kade Wolhuter (5). Penalties: Wolhuter (3).
Western Province, Sharks off to a positive start in Currie Cup
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
Quicker of mind and at times of step, Western Province opened their Currie Cup campaign with a 44-28 win over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The visitors ran amok in the first half dotting down four times to hold a 34-14 lead at the break.
While the home team too showed commendable attacking endeavour, it was the visitors who were more ruthless when opportunity presented itself.
Kade Wolhuter's trusty boot also proved a point of difference with the flyhalf contributing 19 points to the cause.
Upfront Ernst van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen and Co delivered tireless shifts as the visiting pack proved if not more combative, then cohesive. Their ability to put the squeeze on the Lions forwards when they were within proximity of the goalline proved crucial.
It certainly helped that they had some experienced hands up front. In fact, the grizzled Scarra Ntubeni scored their opening try from the back of a maul.
MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby
The Currie Cup has been elevated in significance by the inclusion of players who are well versed in the rigours of the United Rugby Championship. Last season most URC teams opted not to deploy any of their big guns in this competition but the new campaign has brought fresh perspective.
It was the visitors' big names who, perhaps on the back of more residual confidence from their success in the URC, made it count at Ellis Park.
Ntubeni drove over inside the first three minutes from the back of a maul but the lead was short-lived. Lions left wing Boldwin Hansen made a successful dash for the line after Morne van den Berg breached the visitors' defence.
A long-range Wolhuter penalty handed the visitors the lead before Theunissen scored close to the posts.
WP again profited from a maul when Keke Morabe dotted down near the half-hour mark.
Though Hansen's elaborate dive yielded him a second five-pointer, WP were almost out of sight by the break.
The Lions started the second half with renewed vigour but when they finally made inroads their cause was lost.
Sharks centre Koster says Currie Cup an opportunity to show their mettle
