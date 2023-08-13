France flyhalf Ntamack to have scan on knee as World Cup looms

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack will undergo a scan on his knee on Monday to see if there is serious damage after limping off in their warm-up Test against Scotland on Saturday, officials said.

The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to the French ahead of their hosting of the World Cup, which kicks off in four weeks.

“Romain underwent a small hyperextension of the knee. We preferred to take him out of the game so there could be no further damage,” explained coach Fabien Galthie.

France also lost prop forward Cyril Baille to a calf injury as they scraped a 30-27 victory over the Scots at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

France let slip a 27-10 lead after scoring two quick tries at the start of the second half, allowing Scotland to storm back and answer with three tries of their own in the last 20 minutes to level the score at 27-27.