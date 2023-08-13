Rugby

France flyhalf Ntamack to have scan on knee as World Cup looms

13 August 2023 - 14:04 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Romain Ntamack of France during their Six Nations match between against Wales at Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris on March 18 2023.
Romain Ntamack of France during their Six Nations match between against Wales at Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris on March 18 2023.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack will undergo a scan on his knee on Monday to see if there is serious damage after limping off in their warm-up Test against Scotland on Saturday, officials said.

The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to the French ahead of their hosting of the World Cup, which kicks off in four weeks.

“Romain underwent a small hyperextension of the knee. We preferred to take him out of the game so there could be no further damage,” explained coach Fabien Galthie.

France also lost prop forward Cyril Baille to a calf injury as they scraped a 30-27 victory over the Scots at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

France let slip a 27-10 lead after scoring two quick tries at the start of the second half, allowing Scotland to storm back and answer with three tries of their own in the last 20 minutes to level the score at 27-27.

Short highlights of the match between France and Scotland in Saint-Étienne.

A scrum infringement, however, handed France a penalty two minutes from the end that Thomas Ramos kicked over for victory.

“It remains a preparation match, with a different team from last weekend, who played together again for the first time since the end of March,” added Galthie.

“The Scots have a month-and-a-half of preparation more than us because they finished their championship in mid-May. Our goal is to continue preparing for a month and, even during the pool phase of the World Cup there will be work to ramp up.”

It was the second successive Saturday that France played Scotland, and they had put out a second-string side at Murrayfield last weekend and lost 25-21. But the team for the St Etienne clash was close to full strength.

“We have seen what we are capable of doing and had some highlights that allowed us to score to win the match,” the coach said.

Galthie said his side's fatigue was to blame for the Scots storming back and almost snatching victory. “We were also taken aback at the start of the match but the second half gave us a glimpse how we can be successful.”

France play another warm-up Test against Fiji in Nantes on Saturday then meet Australia in Paris on August 27.

Their first game at the World Cup is the opening match at the Stade de France against New Zealand on September 8.

READ MORE

England coach Borthwick will wait on Farrell, Gatland furious with defeat

England coach Steve Borthwick declined to speculate over a potential World Cup opener ban for Owen Farrell after his captain was sent off during ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance

Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, Irish veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mapimpi agonises over teammate Am

Makazole Mapimpi, one of the big winners at the unveiling of the Springbok Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad earlier this week, could not mask his sense of ...
Sport
3 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Do the Boks have the personnel to replace injured trio?

Springbok fans will hope replacements can fill the significant holes left by Pollard, De Jager and Am
Sport
2 days ago

Scots need more than just bravery against Boks

The Boks have lost just once to the Scots in their last 15 clashes.
Sport
15 hours ago

Boks build options for title glory

Time for chopping and changing World Cup squad give way to selection driven by building combinations and confidence.
Sport
15 hours ago

Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks

Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New Zealand headline the Rugby World ...
Sport
5 days ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. France flyhalf Ntamack to have scan on knee as World Cup looms Rugby
  2. Riveiro makes plea to Orlando Pirates supporters on red-hot Zakhele Lepasa Soccer
  3. Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City Soccer
  4. IN PICS | Rousing send-off for Springboks as they depart for Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds Soccer

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later