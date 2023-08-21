Canan Moodie moved to centre for Springboks against All Blacks

Canan Moodie will play a first Test at centre and there is another start for returning captain Siya Kolisi as Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber named his team to play New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup warm-up at Twickenham on Friday.

Wing Moodie scored two tries in the 52-16 win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend but will move to a less familiar role at outside centre in place of Jesse Kriel, who also got a brace in that game. He has not played centre since schoolboy level.

The injury absence of stalwart Lukhanyo Am means 20-year-old Moodie will provide cover at 13 for the Springboks.

He will partner André Esterhuizen in the midfield, with Damian Willemse, showing no ill effects of his clash of heads with Wales wing Rio Dyer, starting at fullback.