Genius Dupont ready to lead France at World Cup

Antoine Dupont takes the metro when in Paris and his name is one of the country's most banal but everything else about France's Rugby World Cup captain is exceptional.

The 26-year-old, who already has his wax statue at Paris's Grevin Museum and was named the world's best player in 2021 and this year's best player of the Six Nations, will be Les Bleus' main weapon in their quest for a maiden World Cup title.

All eyes will be on the bullish scrumhalf when they take on fellow favourites New Zealand in the tournament's curtain-raiser at the Stade de France on September 8 and the Toulouse star is likely to deliver.

“The stands are full to watch a player like him. He's French but he's a world class player. He's a little bit like Ronaldo, Mbappe and Messi. If you mix the three of them together, you get Dupont,” La Rochelle manager and ex-Ireland flyhalf Ronan O'Gara said after defeat by Toulouse in a Top 14 semifinal last year.