Bok opponents Ireland's 2023 fate inextricably linked again with Sexton

For the third successive World Cup it is hard to separate Ireland's fate from the fitness of Johnny Sexton, their captain and linchpin who will play his last game of rugby at some point over the coming weeks.

If Ireland, pool B with the Springboks, do break their World Cup curse and that swansong is in Paris on October 28, it may well be Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose or Josh van der Flier vying for individual accolades.

But it is almost impossible to see Andy Farrell's men getting there without Sexton.

The perennial World Cup underachievers could not cope with the loss of Sexton and other key men to injury before the 2015 quarterfinals while the crushing loss to Japan four years ago was played out with their key man nursing a knock in the stands.

“Four years ago if you told me I was going to be captaining Ireland to this World Cup, I half wouldn't have believed you but I also would have snapped your hand off for the opportunity,” the 38-year-old flyhalf said this week.