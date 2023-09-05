Kodwa optimistic there won’t be Rugby World Cup blackout on SABC
While sports minister Zizi Kodwa remains confident there won’t be a Rugby World Cup blackout on the SABC, he has called for a permanent solution to the constant issue of sports broadcast rights disagreements between the public broadcaster and SuperSport.
This after the SABC and the pay-channel had a standoff about the public broadcaster obtaining rights for the tournament days before the kickoff in France on Friday.
On Saturday, SuperSport released a statement stating it had not reached an agreement with the SABC for the sub-licensing of broadcast rights to the World Cup despite making various proposals to the public broadcaster on reasonable commercial terms.
Sunday Times reported that MultiChoice wants the cash-strapped SABC to pay $2m (about R38m) for the rights.
Speaking during the handover of a multipurpose sports court to Lofentse Girls High School in Soweto by Nedbank and Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates on Tuesday, Kodwa said he is confident the World Cup right matter will be resolved by Friday.
“You must remember what I said earlier when we took office — that access to sport is an instrument of mass participation. And by access to sport I meant across all sports codes,” Kodwa said.
“That has to do with broadcasting of all sports of national importance.
“It’s important to give that background to understand [the reasons] when we heard the issues, [and] statements that were thrown left and right in public, declaring a dispute between SuperSport and the SABC.”
Kodwa said he is not part of the negotiations to resolve the matter but has met the SABC and SuperSport separately to try to influence a resolution.
“We had to meet SABC yesterday having had another discussion, independently, with SuperSport to understand what the issue is.
“Not so much to say what happened, but what needs to be done. And I’m very hopeful with the meeting I had with the senior executives of the SABC that by the time the tournament starts on Friday they would have found each other.
“If you speak to SuperSport, I’m comfortable that they are prepared for a win-win situation.
“If you look at what makes commercial sense, I don’t think either of them will be able to win commercially but what emerges must be in the national interest. I’m very hopeful as they, SABC, met today; SuperSport is waiting for a call from SABC to ensure this matter is resolved.
I’m not going to mislead you and say by Friday the [World Cup opening] ceremony will be on SABC. But the commitment I have from those negotiating is that in the national interest, let’s make sure at the start of the tournament on Friday, including on Sunday when we play Scotland, South Africans will have an opportunity to watch their best gamesZizi Kodwa
“I’m very interested to find a solution to this matter by the time the tournament starts on Friday.”
Kodwa revealed that the issue of radio rights has been settled and South Africans will be able to listen to SABC radio stations for World Cup commentary.
“There’s a history to this matter, which is before the Competitions Commission. We hope the Competitions Commision [resolves] issues of monopoly, issues of broadcasting rights.
“I’m not going to mislead you and say by Friday the [World Cup opening] ceremony will be on SABC. But the commitment I have from those negotiating is that in the national interest, let’s make sure at the start of the tournament on Friday, including on Sunday when we play Scotland, South Africans will have an opportunity to watch their best games.”
It has become quite a norm to have issues arise between the two broadcasters ahead major sports tournaments as SABC is not able to compete with SuperSport financially.
“That’s why I’m very careful about making public pronouncements on the issues. I understand the sensitivity about some of the federations who don’t want to be on SABC — they would prefer to be on SuperSport yet their support base is more on SABC,” Kodwa said.
“But it’s an issue of money and what do you do as the government? So, the issue about corporate intervention is important.
“We want the Competition Commission to help us resolve these issues. Icasa is a regulator and among some of the important stakeholders I’ve had a lot of discussions with minister [of communications] Mondli Gungubele around these issues.
“What I don’t like is to find ourselves in the same position five years down the line. So, we need a permanent solution, and that will mean, among others: will federations get money if they go to the SABC?”