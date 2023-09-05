Kodwa optimistic there won’t be Rugby World Cup blackout on SABC

“I’m very interested to find a solution to this matter by the time the tournament starts on Friday.”

Kodwa revealed that the issue of radio rights has been settled and South Africans will be able to listen to SABC radio stations for World Cup commentary.

“There’s a history to this matter, which is before the Competitions Commission. We hope the Competitions Commision [resolves] issues of monopoly, issues of broadcasting rights.

“I’m not going to mislead you and say by Friday the [World Cup opening] ceremony will be on SABC. But the commitment I have from those negotiating is that in the national interest, let’s make sure at the start of the tournament on Friday, including on Sunday when we play Scotland, South Africans will have an opportunity to watch their best games.”

It has become quite a norm to have issues arise between the two broadcasters ahead major sports tournaments as SABC is not able to compete with SuperSport financially.

“That’s why I’m very careful about making public pronouncements on the issues. I understand the sensitivity about some of the federations who don’t want to be on SABC — they would prefer to be on SuperSport yet their support base is more on SABC,” Kodwa said.

“But it’s an issue of money and what do you do as the government? So, the issue about corporate intervention is important.

“We want the Competition Commission to help us resolve these issues. Icasa is a regulator and among some of the important stakeholders I’ve had a lot of discussions with minister [of communications] Mondli Gungubele around these issues.

“What I don’t like is to find ourselves in the same position five years down the line. So, we need a permanent solution, and that will mean, among others: will federations get money if they go to the SABC?”