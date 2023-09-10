Rugby

Its' about the Bok, not the frock: Champs give away jersey thumbs-up

New away jersey gets thumbs up from the World Champions

10 September 2023 - 10:10
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Springboks pose for their official team photo at their hotel in Sablettes ahead of their Rugby World Cup opening match against Scotland in Marseille. It will be the second time they wear their away jersey.
The Springboks pose for their official team photo at their hotel in Sablettes ahead of their Rugby World Cup opening match against Scotland in Marseille. It will be the second time they wear their away jersey.
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)

It's more about the Bok and less the frock, Kurt-Lee Arendse insisted as the Springboks continued to give the thumbs-up to the alternate jersey they will be wearing in their Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday.

The Boks have been forced into their official away jersey, as is the case with some other teams, as part of World Rugby's drive to make the game more accessible. In this case it is for people suffering colour vision deficiency (CVD), or colour blindness as it is more commonly known.

“As long as there is a Springbok emblem on it, I am happy to wear it,” said winger Arendse who has scored 11 tries in his 10 Tests for the Boks.

Though the jersey has mostly attracted negative reviews centre Jesse Kriel believes the jersey has many fans. He expressed excitement to be playing in it, as it offers something different.

Centre partner Damian de Allende also gave the jersey the thumbs-up, though he would have preferred more green than blue in the design. He had yet to wear the jersey and reserved judgment about how it might complement his contours.

Though predominantly white, the jersey's design has zigzagging lines in a colour the manufacturer calls hyper-jade. To those not as colour conscious it might be confused with turquoise. Some fans drew the comparison with a box of Craven A Menthol cigarettes when they saw it on the broad-shouldered Boks.

The new design is such a departure from the traditional Bok jersey neutrals would struggle to identify the defending champions if not pointed to the fact.

The jersey, first used by the Boks in their away win over Argentina last month, may not have overwhelming support but assistant coach Mzwandile Stick pointed to the facts.

“Our record in that jersey is a 100% win rate,” reminded Stick. “There is positive energy about it and we are looking forward to the game.

“It's our away jersey. We have made peace with it a long time ago.”

READ MORE

Nienaber focuses on Boks preparations as issue of spying is raised at World Cup

Spying will never beat good and thorough analysis, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

From heavy metal to Mongolian throat singing: tunes that get the Boks going

Tunes that get the Springboks moving before matches are hugely varied, as their unofficial DJ at the Rugby World Cup reveals, writes Liam Del Carme.
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

Boks begin quest for history

Strong leadership and an unbreakable belief in self were the winds beneath the wings of the Springboks when they ascended to Rugby World Cup glory ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Nienaber anticipating Scottish onslaught in their World Cup opener, Kolisi keeps calm

On the eve of their much-awaited Rugby World Cup opening match against Scotland at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday, Springbok coach Jacques ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks favourites, Bravehearts have spirit of William Wallace: coach Richie Gray

The Springboks have won 23 of the contests against Scotland in their 28-Test history
Sport
2 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force

A stout defence used to be enough to win games but the game has evolved and teams now need more than just that
Sport
2 days ago

England claim confidence boosting victory over Argentina

Few would have left the Stade Velodrome on Saturday having arrived at the conclusion they had just witnessed Rugby World Cup winners in the making.
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Its' about the Bok, not the frock: Champs give away jersey thumbs-up Rugby
  2. Boks’ opener opponents Scotland capable of upsetting odds in France Rugby
  3. Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned America's US Open queen Sport
  4. STRONGER TOGETHER | Fight for each blade of French grass, Bokke! Rugby
  5. England claim confidence boosting victory over Argentina Rugby

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...