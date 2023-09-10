Boks’ opener opponents Scotland capable of upsetting odds in France

Scotland have been nothing if not consistent at the World Cup, reaching at least the quarterfinals in seven of their nine previous appearances but they will need to produce an upset if they are to reach that stage this time round.

The Scots have been paired with holders the Springboks, who they open their campaign against at Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday (5.45pm), and Six Nations champions Ireland in pool B, reducing their chances of making the knockouts. However there is little doubt their more fancied opponents will be wary of the threat they pose.

They have proven capable of producing upsets, as they showed at Twickenham in February when they beat England.

“We’re fit enough, we’ve got the game and we’ve got the players to take on any team we come up against,” warned coach Gregor Townsend, who pronounced himself particularly pleased with their preparation.

Scotland beat Italy and France at home, lost narrowly to the French a week later in St Etienne and then rounded off their warm-up programme with a comfortable win over Georgia.