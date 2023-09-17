Rugby

Ja well no wine: rugby supporters pour into Bordeaux as Boks meet Romania

17 September 2023 - 12:16 By Liam Del Carme in Bordeaux
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A general view inside Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup match between Samoa and Chile on Saturday.
A general view inside Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup match between Samoa and Chile on Saturday.
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Thousands of rugby fans have poured into France's revered wine region for South Africa's Rugby World Cup pool B clash against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.

They have joined enthusiastic supporters of Samoa and Chile who on Saturday saw their teams meet in a pool D game in the first of the weekend's double header matches in this city of stunning architecture and epicurean excellence.

Indeed, restaurants and bars were packed on Saturday as locals and travelling rugby fans created a carnival-like atmosphere in the city.

On the northern outskirts of the city at Matmut Atlantique, or Stade de Bordeaux after World Rugby sanitised its identity, Chile, who are making their World Cup debut at this tournament, suffered a 43-10 defeat at the hands of Samoa on Saturday. Fans afterwards streamed back into the city and populated the many eating and drinking establishments on the banks of the river Garonne.

Attention, however, will shift to the Springboks and Romania on Sunday as the teams clash for the first time since the 1995 World Cup. When they last met at Newlands 28 years ago the Springboks delivered an uninspiring performance before winning 21-8.

They, of course, back then had made sweeping changes to their team after their stunning opening-day win over defending champions Australia at the same ground.

The men in charge of the Class of '23 have followed a similar route in selection after the Boks beat Scotland in their opening match in Marseille last weekend.

The Boks on display on Sunday in the 42,000-seater stadium will hope to impress and play themselves into contention for next Saturday's crunch clash against Ireland in Paris.

The match will kick off at 3pm with rain predicted for the Bordeaux area. The Boks, however, have trained for that eventuality and have practised with balls that were soaked in soapy water, which was also the case in their base Toulon as they prepared for the greasy conditions brought about by the humidity in Provence.

The Boks will hope to put behind them a testing week in which injuries to lock Eben Etzebeth and hooker Malcolm Marx cast a shadow over those players' long-term prospects in this tournament.

Etzebeth is on the path to recovery from a shoulder injury suffered against Scotland but Marx's tournament is over after he sustained a freakish anterior cruciate ligament injury in training.

The Springboks' management will decide after Sunday's match on a replacement for Marx but flyhalf Handré Pollard appears to occupy the inside lane for a return to the side.

READ MORE

LIVE | All the action as Boks meet Romania in game two in Bordeaux

Catch all the action as it happens in the Springboks' second match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, against Romania in Bordeaux.
Sport
1 hour ago

Boks seek to keep footing in potentially slippery encounter against Romania

It is in this epicurean stronghold of Bordeaux that the Springboks will hope to turn Romania into their hors d'oeuvre before loosening their belt for ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Boks brains trust not yet decided on Malcolm Marx’s replacement

The Springboks left sunny Toulon and arrived in Bordeaux with a chill in the air and more than one cloud above.
Sport
2 days ago

Bok brains trust mulling over a shock return of Pollard as replacement for injured Marx

A return from injury 30-minute stint for Leicester Tigers on Friday night appears to be Handre Pollard's passport to the Rugby World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Bok flanker Van Staden allays fears he will be in unfamiliar territory as hooker against Romania

With Malcolm Marx out of the Rugby World Cup, Marco van Staden has had to throw his weight around in a very different way.
Sport
1 day ago

Canan Moodie has world, and its cup, at his feet

Having drawn huge inspiration from Lukhanyo Am’s no-look pass to Makazole Mapimpi as the Springboks scored their first try in a Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
12 hours ago

'I'm delighted to be representing my country of birth,' says lock Kleyn ahead of his World Cup debut for the Boks

Jean Kleyn is a little surprised. Not that he is at the Rugby World Cup, but at the short turn around it required for him to be in the green and gold ...
Sport
19 hours ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
2 weeks ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ja well no wine: rugby supporters pour into Bordeaux as Boks meet Romania Rugby
  2. LIVE | All the action as Boks meet Romania in game two in Bordeaux Rugby
  3. Boks seek to keep footing in potentially slippery encounter against Romania Rugby
  4. SuperSport, Sekhukhune take strong positions in Confed ties Soccer
  5. Sexton points record as Ireland overwhelm Tonga Rugby

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV