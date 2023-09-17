LIVE | All the action as Boks meet Romania in game two in Bordeaux
12.05pm
... and now we wait ...
12.04pm
Here is some of Liam Del Carme's build-up to this match to digest while we wait for kickoff ...
12.03pm
Some more factoids on the stadium and region:
Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux
The Matmut Atlantique[3], also known as the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, is a football stadium in Bordeaux, France. It is the home of Ligue 2 club FC Girondins de Bordeaux and seats 42,115 spectators. - Wikipedia
Bordeaux
Bordeaux (/bɔːrˈdoʊ/ bor-DOH, French: [bɔʁdo] i; Gascon Occitan: Bordèu [buɾˈðɛw]; Basque: Bordele) is a city on the river Garonne in the Gironde department, southwestern France. A port city, it is the capital of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, as well as the prefecture of the Gironde department. Its inhabitants are called “Bordelais” (masculine) or “Bordelaises” (feminine). The term “Bordelais” may also refer to the city and its surrounding region.
The city of Bordeaux proper had a population of 259,809 in 2020 within its small municipal territory of 49 km2 (19 sq mi),[8] but together with its suburbs and exurbs the Bordeaux metropolitan area had a population of 1,376,375 that same year (Jan. 2020 census),[7] the sixth-most populated in France after Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lille, and Toulouse. - Wikipedia
The #Springboks face #Romania for only the second time ever.
12.02pm
Some match details are:
Kickoff: 3pm
Venue: Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux
Capacity: 42,115
Referee: Mathieu Raynal, France
Assistant referees: Angus Gardner, Australia; Pierre Brousset, France
TMO: Brett Cronan, Australia
11.52am
The Springbok team named by coach Jacques Nienaber on Wednesday for this clash was:
Springbok XV:
15 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 88 caps, 65 pts (13t)
14 — Grant Williams (Sharks) — 6 caps, 0 points
13 — Canan Moodie (Bulls) — 8 caps, 20 pts (4t)
12 — André Esterhuizen (Harlequins) — 14 caps, 0 pts
11 — Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks) — 39 caps, 115 pts (23t)
10 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 34 caps, 41 pts (3t, 4c, 4pg, 2dg)
9 — Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) — 27 caps, 45 pts (9t)
8 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 71 caps, 15 pts (3t)
7 — Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) — 34 caps, 30 pts (6t)
6 — Marco van Staden (Bulls) — 15 caps, 0 points
5 — Marvin Orie (Stormers) — 14 caps, 0 pts
4 — Jean Kleyn (Munster) — 4 caps, 0 pts (Ireland 5 caps)
3 — Vincent Koch (Sharks) — 46 caps, 0 pts
2 — Bongi Mbonambi (captain, Sharks) — 63 caps, 65 points (13t)
1 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 22 caps, 0 points
Replacements:
16 — Deon Fourie (Stormers) — 7 caps, 0 pts
17 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 77 caps, 10 points (2t)
18 — Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) — 63 caps, 5 points (1t)
19 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 29 caps, 5 points (1t)
20 — Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) — 24 caps, 5 points (1t)
21 — Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks) — 13 caps, 12 pts (2t, 1c)
22 — Faf de Klerk (Eagles) — 50 caps, 46 points (5t, 3c, 5pg)
23 — Jesse Kriel (Eagles) — 63 caps, 70 points (14t)
And this is the XV and the replacements named by Romania coach Eugen Apjok:
Romania XV:
15 — Marius Simionescu
14 — Tevita Manumua
13 — Jason Tomane
12 — Taylor Gontineac
11 — Nicholas Onutu
10 — Hinckley Vaovasa
9 — Gabriel Rupanu
8 — Cristian Chirica (captain)
7 — Vlad Neculau
6 — Andre Gorin
5 — Marius Iftimiciuc
4 — Adrian Motoc
3 — Alexandru Gordas
2 — Ovidiu Cojocaru
1 — Iulian Hartig.
Replacements:
16 — Robert Irimescu
17 — Alexandru Savin
18 — Thomas Cretu
19 — Stefan Iancu
20 — Damian Stratila
21 — Cristi Bovoc
22 — Alin Conache
23 — Gabriel Pop
Sunday September 17, 11.18am
Marc Strydom, sports editor of TimesLIVE, here again as your Live Blog host of the Springboks' second match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, against Romania in Bordeaux.
These updates coming to you live from me, the football writer and once great rugby enthusiast, interest greatly rekindled by this excellent team Rassie and Jacques have built, from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg again.
Arena Holdings' senior rugby writer Liam Del Carme is in Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux for the game, and do enjoy his match report and further post-match analysis later.
Some match details to follow ...