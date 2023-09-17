Rugby

LIVE | All the action as Boks meet Romania in game two in Bordeaux

17 September 2023 - 11:15 By Marc Strydom
The Springbok team that will meet Romania in their second pool B game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

12.05pm

... and now we wait ...

12.04pm

Here is some of Liam Del Carme's build-up to this match to digest while we wait for kickoff ...

12.03pm

Some more factoids on the stadium and region:

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux

The Matmut Atlantique[3], also known as the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, is a football stadium in Bordeaux, France. It is the home of Ligue 2 club FC Girondins de Bordeaux and seats 42,115 spectators. - Wikipedia

Bordeaux

Bordeaux (/bɔːrˈdoʊ/ bor-DOH, French: [bɔʁdo] i; Gascon Occitan: Bordèu [buɾˈðɛw]; Basque: Bordele) is a city on the river Garonne in the Gironde department, southwestern France. A port city, it is the capital of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, as well as the prefecture of the Gironde department. Its inhabitants are called “Bordelais” (masculine) or “Bordelaises” (feminine). The term “Bordelais” may also refer to the city and its surrounding region.

The city of Bordeaux proper had a population of 259,809 in 2020 within its small municipal territory of 49 km2 (19 sq mi),[8] but together with its suburbs and exurbs the Bordeaux metropolitan area had a population of 1,376,375 that same year (Jan. 2020 census),[7] the sixth-most populated in France after Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lille, and Toulouse. - Wikipedia

12.02pm

Some match details are:

Kickoff: 3pm

Venue: Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux

Capacity: 42,115

Referee: Mathieu Raynal, France

Assistant referees: Angus Gardner, Australia; Pierre Brousset, France 

TMO: Brett Cronan, Australia

11.52am

The Springbok team named by coach Jacques Nienaber on Wednesday for this clash was: 

Springbok XV:

15 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 88 caps, 65 pts (13t)

14 — Grant Williams (Sharks) — 6 caps, 0 points

13 — Canan Moodie (Bulls) — 8 caps, 20 pts (4t)

12 — André Esterhuizen (Harlequins) — 14 caps, 0 pts

11 — Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks) — 39 caps, 115 pts (23t)

10 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 34 caps, 41 pts (3t, 4c, 4pg, 2dg)

9 — Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) — 27 caps, 45 pts (9t)

8 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 71 caps, 15 pts (3t)

7 — Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) — 34 caps, 30 pts (6t)

6 — Marco van Staden (Bulls) — 15 caps, 0 points

5 — Marvin Orie (Stormers) — 14 caps, 0 pts

4 — Jean Kleyn (Munster) — 4 caps, 0 pts (Ireland 5 caps)

3 — Vincent Koch (Sharks) — 46 caps, 0 pts

2 — Bongi Mbonambi (captain, Sharks) — 63 caps, 65 points (13t)

1 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 22 caps, 0 points

Replacements:

16 — Deon Fourie (Stormers) — 7 caps, 0 pts

17 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 77 caps, 10 points (2t)

18 — Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) — 63 caps, 5 points (1t)

19 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 29 caps, 5 points (1t)

20 — Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) — 24 caps, 5 points (1t)

21 — Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks) — 13 caps, 12 pts (2t, 1c)

22 — Faf de Klerk (Eagles) — 50 caps, 46 points (5t, 3c, 5pg)

23 — Jesse Kriel (Eagles) — 63 caps, 70 points (14t)

And this is the XV and the replacements named by Romania coach Eugen Apjok:

Romania XV:

15 — Marius Simionescu

14 — Tevita Manumua

13 — Jason Tomane

12 — Taylor Gontineac

11 — Nicholas Onutu

10 — Hinckley Vaovasa

9 — Gabriel Rupanu

8 — Cristian Chirica (captain)

7 — Vlad Neculau

6 — Andre Gorin

5 — Marius Iftimiciuc

4 — Adrian Motoc

3 — Alexandru Gordas

2 — Ovidiu Cojocaru

1 — Iulian Hartig.

Replacements: 

16 — Robert Irimescu

17 — Alexandru Savin

18 — Thomas Cretu

19 — Stefan Iancu

20 — Damian Stratila

21 — Cristi Bovoc

22 — Alin Conache

23 — Gabriel Pop

Sunday September 17, 11.18am

Marc Strydom, sports editor of TimesLIVE, here again as your Live Blog host of the Springboks' second match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, against Romania in Bordeaux.

These updates coming to you live from me, the football writer and once great rugby enthusiast, interest greatly rekindled by this excellent team Rassie and Jacques have built, from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg again.

Arena Holdings' senior rugby writer Liam Del Carme is in Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux for the game, and do enjoy his match report and further post-match analysis later.

Catch up some of Liam's build-up, and his and TimesLIVE, Sunday Times, and TimesLIVE Premium's coverage of the tournament here.

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, fixtures and results are here.

And also worth having a read of are the:

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

Some match details to follow ...

THE LAST LIVE BLOG

BLOW BY BLOW | All the action as Boks start by beating Bravehearts

All the updates you'll need for the Springboks vs Scotland at Stade Vélodrome — South Africa's 2023 World Cup opener — in Marseille on Sunday ...
Sport
6 days ago
