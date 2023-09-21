Captain Lamaro lauds Italy's second-half comeback against Uruguay

It was all going horribly wrong for Italy as they trailed Uruguay by 10 points at the break in their Rugby World Cup pool A encounter on Wednesday but a halftime reckoning got them back on track before they powered to a 38-17 victory.

A penalty try and yellow cards for Niccolo Cannone and Danilo Fischetti left Italy chasing the game and the interval brought about a change in their approach.

“We got back into the changing room and we said we screwed it up and we handled it, just embraced the challenge,” captain Michele Lamaro said.

“I think we stepped back into the field with confidence — you know, stick together every single moment, win the little battles to win the final war.”

Coach Kieran Crowley was disappointed with Italy's poor discipline but praised his defence for holding out.

“You can't afford two players off the field. One of them was just ill-discipline, the second one you could argue but the referee made the decision so no problem,” Crowley said.

“But, you know, we’ve got to be better than that because you're going to give away points.