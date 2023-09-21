South Africa

Woman arrested for beating her mother over grant money

21 September 2023 - 07:44 By TimesLIVE
Two women will be charged in connection with an assault on their mother. Stock image
Image: 123rf/Keisuke Kai

A viral video showing two daughters assaulting their mother while demanding her grant money has led to an arrest.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the attack, in October 2022 at Mashashane village, Capricorn District, was captured on video by a passer-by and shared on various social media platforms.

“The video reached the police on Tuesday. The victim aged 49 was approached, and she opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against her two daughters.”

One of the siblings was immediately arrested for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The arrest of the second suspect is expected soon.

