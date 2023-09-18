Rugby

Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place

18 September 2023 - 10:10 By Liam Del Carme in Bordeaux
Handré Pollard has been called to the Springoks' Rugby World Cup squad.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Handré Pollard may be Paris-bound after playing half-an-hour for his club but his journey to the Springbok starting team will have to be earned.

The flyhalf will join his teammates in the French capital on Monday as replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx, who suffered a tournament-ending anterior cruciate ligament last week, and while Pollard's credentials as a match-winner are beyond reproach he has some ground to make up.

“There's a player coming in. He's going to have to work his way back into the team, as everyone does,” said Bok lock Jean Kleyn after the Springboks hammered Romania 76-0 here on Sunday.

“It's not, step in, and take up a starting position. Everyone knows in this team you have to earn it, you have to work for it.

“Obviously he's prepared to do that. We are looking forward to having him. He's going to be a good credit to the team.”

Pollard though has some work to do to re-establish himself as the team's cool-as-ice, go-to backline general. He last played for the Boks in their defeat to Australia in Adelaide last year and will have to again deliver performances of force and conviction if he is to reclaim a starting position.

Damian Willemse took his place on last year's end-of-year tour and started here against Romania but Manie Libbok has been the selectors' preferred flyhalf this year.

Having Pollard in the squad does shore up a key area, but it also provides the team options elsewhere. The Bok selectors are ever alert to versatility and with Pollard's return they now also have a player who can operate at inside centre.

Before Pollard was summoned Libbok was the only full-time flyhalf in the group and his goal-kicking has invited scrutiny in his time with the Boks.

The brains trust is probably more concerned about the goal-kicking than they've cared to admit. Nienaber gave a terse reply when asked about that department after the Boks' win over Romania.

“So there were 11 conversions and we missed four. They have to work harder. This is not an issue for me,” the coach said.

The inclusion of Pollard, who returned to the field on Friday for English club Leicester after a calf injury ruled him out of contention for selection for the World Cup squad, brings the full complement of players in the team back to 33.

Pollard has 13 World Cup matches under the belt, and was on the winning side 10 times. He has been on the losing side just once in a knock-out game.

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
2 weeks ago

There is little doubt he brings match-winning pedigree but having yielded so often to injury over the last few years there will be questions about his durability.

There will also be a chorus arguing the wisdom of replacing a hooker with a flyhalf. The Boks have rearranged the deck chairs elsewhere to help provide cover.

Deon Fourie, who was named as a utility forward in the touring group, and loose forward Marco van Staden spent time in the hooking position after Bongi Mbonambi departed the scene on Sunday.

Though they've gained Pollard the Boks have fresh injury concerns after tighthead prop Vincent Koch injured a knee in the warm-up to the Test against Romania.

Nienaber said he could not shed more light on Koch's injury.

“Vincent hobbled in the warm-up, I think it's his knee ... it's his knee. I don't have an idea how bad it is, but the doctor will go through it and we'll have a better understanding maybe tonight.”

The Springboks' third pool D match is against world No 1-ranked Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday (9pm). 

