Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place

Handré Pollard may be Paris-bound after playing half-an-hour for his club but his journey to the Springbok starting team will have to be earned.

The flyhalf will join his teammates in the French capital on Monday as replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx, who suffered a tournament-ending anterior cruciate ligament last week, and while Pollard's credentials as a match-winner are beyond reproach he has some ground to make up.

“There's a player coming in. He's going to have to work his way back into the team, as everyone does,” said Bok lock Jean Kleyn after the Springboks hammered Romania 76-0 here on Sunday.

“It's not, step in, and take up a starting position. Everyone knows in this team you have to earn it, you have to work for it.