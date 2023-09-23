Clouds disperse for heavyweight bout between Boks and Ireland

Ireland's conquests have been plentiful over the last few years as they are undefeated in their last 15 matches, including a win over the Boks in Dublin last year.
The Boks, with one defeat in their last 10 have been less consistent over the last three years as they remodelled their squad and game plan, but their grand plan appears to be coming together at just the right time.
They have been really impressive in their last five clashes.
While the Boks flexed their muscle over that period they have also lengthened their stride.
Their raw power has been put on full display in recent wins over New Zealand and Scotland but their attack is no doubt more nuanced.
As much as they can bash straight ahead they have also been adept at playing into space.
The fact that they hogged all the prematch headlines with their seven/one bench split should not blind one to the headway they've made away from the heavy traffic.
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was unapologetic about the Boks being the talk of the town.
Much of the finishing touches in preparation to Saturday's clash between the Springboks and Ireland were done under leaden skies but that dark curtain has been drawn for what has long promised to be the most illuminating fixture in the pool stages of this year's Rugby World Cup.
For almost three years now the Springboks and Ireland have been able to plot and scheme for this almost awkwardly early clash of the heavyweights.
The Boks have perhaps undertaken a few more detours in form and fitness in their journey to this fixture but there is little doubt both teams will take raging form to the Stade de France on Saturday evening.
Half centurion Aki will face different Boks compared to his debut six years ago
“It’s a World Cup, the biggest tournament you can get involved in,” Stick reminded.
“If you don’t get people talking about your team, then maybe you are doing something wrong. We just focus on our strengths and what works for us.
“Sometimes it is not always seven-one but for this game, knowing the challenge that lies ahead and the quality of Ireland, we just wanted to make sure we have got fresh legs on the field.”
Ireland though have unshakeable belief and they tend to stick to their plans despite the Boks amplifying talk of their power game.
Ireland, whether they liked it or not this week, have been drawn into the same conversation.
“Of course, we’ll need physicality but we’ll probably need a good all-round performance in every area,” said Ireland's star flanker Josh van der Flier.
Stakes high as Springboks take on Ireland in seismic World Cup clash
The area in which Ireland have perhaps made the biggest leap over the last few years, is growing self belief. They have scaled some significant peaks either side of the equator and the 'can-do' spirit is coursing through their veins.
“We’ve had a Test series decider down in New Zealand in Wellington, we’ve had a grand slam decider, we’ve had a tough autumn series against some very tricky opposition,” reminded forwards coach Paul O'Connell.
Saturday's game is a clash of the hemispheres as it pits the world's top ranked team against the number two.
It will also be the first time South Africa clash with Ireland at the Rugby World Cup and from all accounts, by final whistle, it would have been worth the wait.
