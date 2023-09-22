Ireland have won 18 of the 22 Tests they have started together.
That Aki has racked up those numbers, perhaps at the expense of resourceful Robbie Henshaw, explains the quality he has brought to Ireland.
The Auckland-born centre is trying to focus on the job and not the occasion.
“It’s a huge occasion but I’m trying not to treat it as a big occasion but just what I’d do in a normal week,” said Aki.
“Obviously it’s the world champions but for myself and my family, it’s a huge honour to pull on the jersey 50 times. I don’t take it lightly. Every time you put on the jersey, you try to play the best you can and put your best foot forward.”
“I’m trying to take the emotion out of it and just focus on what I need to do — be the best player I can for my teammates.”
Ireland team to play South Africa – Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Substitutes: Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird; Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.
Half centurion Aki will face different Boks compared to his debut six years ago
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images
It was at a cold and wet Lansdowne Road that Bundee Aki made his Test debut for his adopted country against the Springboks almost six years ago.
He could not have asked for a better start to his international career as a rampant Ireland beat the undercooked and understrength Boks by a record 38-3.
It wasn't quite the nadir of the Boks' era under Allister Coetzee but for South Africans in attendance it was a particularly miserable experience.
An awful lot has changed since then, and when Aki runs out for his 50th cap against the Boks at Stade de France on Saturday evening, he will encounter different beasts to the ones who succumbed so meekly in Dublin in 2017.
LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ high risk, high reward bench split not everyone’s cup of tea
Aki is not the only milestone man in the Ireland team. The combative Peter O'Mahony will play in his 100th Test, his 99th for Ireland, and he too has fond memories of major triumphs over South African teams.
His Munster men downed the Stormers to win this year's United Rugby Championship earlier this year and he would be emboldened by that experience.
Ireland have assembled 11 of the players who started in their 19-16 win over South Africa in their last meeting in Dublin last November.
Props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, second-rows Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan, back-rowers O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, flyhalf Johnny Sexton, centre Garry Ringrose, winger Mack Hansen — on the left wing rather than the right — and full-back Hugo Keenan are all back for a taste of more.
Coach Andy Farrell explained why he opted to go with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf and not Conor Murray, who was injured on the occasion of his 100th Test against the Boks last year.
MARK KEOHANE | Boks blessed with hooker of Mbonambi's stature to step into the breach
“We just want him being himself and producing the form he has produced for us throughout his time as an Irish international. The pace and skillset he brings to our game is something we all enjoy watching.”
Farrell was pleased to have hooker Dan Sheehan return.
“Dan is obviously fit and raring to go and in fine condition. He’s a world-class hooker in my opinion and he gets his chance to get his tournament under way.”
Aki has been in sparkling form and is the tournament's leading try scorer with four.
“Just the environment and the group we have,” he said about his spree.
“I am just quite lucky to get on the end of some of those tries, after the way some of the boys set up the ball for us and make our jobs a lot easier than normal. Everyone is doing a good job and I am lucky enough to be on the end of it.”
As a combination, Aki and outside-centre Ringrose have proved to be a formidable force.
Siya Kolisi unplugs from online abuse
Rugby World Cup organisers hail ‘spectacular’ TV numbers
France get record win against Namibia but worry over Dupont injury
Chance in a lifetime for fans flying to back Boks against Ireland
