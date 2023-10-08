England will benefit from Samoa close shave, says Borthwick

England may have scraped home against a superb Samoa on Saturday, but coach Steve Borthwick believes it was just the test they needed ahead of the World Cup quarterfinals.

It was a below-par showing as a Danny Care try seven minutes from full time earned England an 18-17 victory they scarcely deserved, but was enough to complete four wins in pool D and momentum going into a likely knockout game against Fiji.

“First things first, immense credit to Samoa, they played brilliantly, like it was their World Cup final. They forced us into a lot of errors,” Borthwick said.

“But looking to next week, we wanted a tough test and we got it. There were lots of errors and scrappiness. But the players got hold of it on the pitch and found a way to get the result.

“We were put under pressure and there were periods where we weren’t of the required standard.”