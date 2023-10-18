Bulls coach Jake White tried to sign former Bok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi
Bulls coach Jake White has revealed he tried hard to sign former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi but lost out to the Sharks in Durban.
Dyantyi, who served a four-year doping ban, is in line to make a return to professional rugby on Saturday when the Sharks take on Munster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener in Ireland on Saturday.
The Sharks are on a four-week tour of Europe on which they will also meet Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre and much attention will be on how the speedy winger will fare.
Dyantyi (27), who has represented the Springboks 13 times, was banned in 2019 after he tested positive for banned substances metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.
At the time of his ban, he had the world at his feet having been named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 after a stunning season and he was a regular starter for the Boks.
“I tried to sign him to come here,” said White speaking ahead of their first URC match of the season against Welsh side the Scarlets at Loftus on Sunday (3pm).
“What you learn from a guy like him is that everyone makes mistakes, he was young but he has another chance to play. I am sure he will sort of come back as a better player because he’s got older and wiser.
“As I said, I would have loved to have him join the Bulls as well but we weren’t lucky enough to get his signature. But I am sure he will do well at the Sharks.”
The Bulls open their URC campaign against Llanelli Scarlets at Loftus Stadium on Sunday (3pm).