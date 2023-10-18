Rugby

Bulls coach Jake White tried to sign former Bok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi

18 October 2023 - 08:51
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi set to make return to professional rugby this weekend in the URC for the Sharks.
Former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi set to make return to professional rugby this weekend in the URC for the Sharks.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bulls coach Jake White has revealed he tried hard to sign former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi but lost out to the Sharks in Durban. 

Dyantyi, who served a four-year doping ban, is in line to make a return to professional rugby on Saturday when the Sharks take on Munster in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener in Ireland on Saturday. 

The Sharks are on a four-week tour of Europe on which they will also meet Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre and much attention will be on how the speedy winger will fare. 

Dyantyi (27), who has represented the Springboks 13 times, was banned in 2019 after he tested positive for banned substances metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033. 

At the time of his ban, he had the world at his feet having been named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 after a stunning season and he was a regular starter for the Boks. 

“I tried to sign him to come here,” said White speaking ahead of their first URC match of the season against Welsh side the Scarlets at Loftus on Sunday (3pm). 

“What you learn from a guy like him is that everyone makes mistakes, he was young but he has another chance to play. I am sure he will sort of come back as a better player because he’s got older and wiser. 

 “As I said, I would have loved to have him join the Bulls as well but we weren’t lucky enough to get his signature. But I am sure he will do well at the Sharks.”  

The Bulls open their URC campaign against Llanelli Scarlets at Loftus Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

READ MORE

Sharks aim for big statement as they kick off URC with Euro tour

After the repeated failures to live up to expectations that led to changes at Kings Park Stadium, there’s a feeling within the Sharks that they have ...
Sport
1 day ago

This is real transformation, says Kaya Malotana, first black Bok to play at a World Cup

Former Springbok centre Kaya Malotana is impressed at how balanced the Springbok squads have been in the Rugby World Cup in France in terms of racial ...
Sport
14 hours ago

That moment: How Boks’ Kolbe charged down Ramos’ conversion

Chasing lost causes is the kind of pursuit that has helped set the Springboks apart.
Sport
1 day ago

Mapimpi recovering after surgery but not back on the field just yet

It remains unclear when Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi might be back on the playing field as he recovers from the injury that saw him exit the 2023 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jesse Kriel bloodied but unbowed after his Bok opus against France

Though he was coy, the Springbok centre was simply magnifique against France, in possession and defence
Sport
1 day ago

Bok hearts filled with belief: How they got the job done

The Springboks earned the right to meet England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semifinal, but it required a performance of real grit to edge France ...
Sport
2 days ago

France captain Dupont bemoans refereeing in Boks’ quarter win

A pall has descended over France. The hosts will have to watch the rest of the Rugby World Cup from the sidelines after the Springboks dumped them ...
Sport
2 days ago

POLL | France vs Boks: Who was SA man of the match for you?

The Springboks’ do-or-die Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win against France on Sunday remains on top of trends on social media as fans find it hard to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. ‘As angry as I was on Friday is how happy I am tonight’: Broos after Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Stunned Proteas ‘might have got a few things wrong’, says Walter Cricket
  3. Bulls coach Jake White tried to sign former Bok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi Rugby
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Rugby needs to clean out Beaumont’s fart-filled boardroom Sport
  5. This is real transformation, says Kaya Malotana, first black Bok to play at a ... Sport

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shuts down 'unhygienic' spaza shops selling food