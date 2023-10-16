Bok hearts filled with belief: how they got the job done

France and South Africa delivered some scintillating and brutal rugby often neutralising each other at close quarters. It left the game on a knife's edge in the closing minutes.

The match did not have the extreme skill level and technical excellence of Saturday's quarterfinal between the All Blacks and Ireland but for tension and nerve-jangling suspense the Boks and France it serve up a thriller.

It was an arm-wrestle throughout but just when it looked like the Springboks could not find an extra gear to make up a six-point deficit the excellent Eben Etzebeth was as long of stride as he was of desire.

His converted try with 13 minutes to go gave the Boks the lead before Handré Pollard landed a long range penalty to stretch the lead to four. Though Thomas Ramos added another penalty to bring the hosts to within a point, France had no more to offer.

In the Bok pack Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Frans Malherbe played leading roles from the start, while Kwagga Smith and Ox Nche upped the urgency and energy when they made it on in the second half.

The way the Boks maintained their integrity in defence perhaps helped break French resolve for 10 minutes after the break when Etzebeth was in the sin bin.