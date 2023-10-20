All Blacks breeze into fifth RWC final

Though Argentina took an early lead after seeing much of the possession, the All Blacks controlled the bulk of the match.

New Zealand's defence, so resolute against Ireland a week ago, again maintained its integrity in the early part of this game when Los Pumas did all their prowling. Again the All Blacks sucked up what came their way before turning the tables, and then the screw.

A lack of composure when they got within a sniff of the All Blacks tryline undermined Argentina's efforts. When they went the direct route they did make headway but their game did not have enough attacking nuance to sufficiently trouble the All Blacks.

The All Blacks by contrast, as you'd expect, marvellously exploited space. Beauden Barrett's inch perfect probes with the boot had Argentina scurrying, brother Scott bashed it up with much industry, Richie Mo'unga effortlessly ghosted into pockets of space, while Will Jordan personified class when he was put in possession. His third try was the personification of a player oozing confidence.

On the other wing Mark Talea, who was back after he was left out last week for breaching team protocols, again proved a slippery customer. He loses defenders as if he had just bathed in baby oil.

The only thing he broke this time was feeble Argentine tackles no more glaringly than when he set up Shannon Frizell's first try with 42 minutes having elapsed in the first half.

The All Blacks however didn't always control the ball in the air, whether in the line-out or high ball. They rose to the occasion in both areas in the second half.

The All Blacks' maul held menace from the first time it was deployed. Their potential opponents in the final would have taken note.

Argentina bashed away in the first half, mostly through Tomas Lavanini and Julian Montoya but their attack was sterile. There were times too that their decision making let them down.

Had they noticed the space available to their left instead of obsessing about going through the middle in the 31st minute they might have had a great return than the three points they got off Emiliano Boffelli's boot.

From the restart Juan Martin Gonzalez's decision to play Jordan in the air drew a quick response from referee Angus Gardner.

From the ensuing line-out the All Blacks earned another penalty effectively cancelling Argentina's advance three minutes earlier.

Frizzell's try on the stroke of halftime dragged the match to the brink of killing the contest.

A splendid Aaron Smith break from the back of a dominating scrum soon after the halftime confirmed that suspicion.

Sure they were outclassed by a far superior side, but Argentina were again poor.

If they end up being the third best team at this RWC it will say all you need to know about the men and the women who put this tournament together.

Scorers

Argentina (6) 6 - Penalties: Emiliano Boffelli (2).

New Zealand (20) 44 - Tries: Will Jordan (3), Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell (2), Aaron Smith. Conversion: Richie Mo'unga (3). Penalty: Mo'unga.