Jordan keeps delivering prime numbers for New Zealand

New Zealand winger Will Jordan's hat-trick of tries in Friday’s World Cup semifinal continued his incredible form at the tournament and propelled the All Blacks into the final on the back of a 44-6 triumph over Argentina at the Stade de France.

The 25-year-old right wing has an incredible turn of pace that gives him an x-factor, but it is also his line breaks and the timing of his runs that make him a major weapon for the Kiwis, who romped into a record fifth World Cup final with a one-sided triumph.

Jordan’s try tally in France is eight – two more than the next highest scorer Damian Penaud of already-eliminated France – and equals the record number in a single tournament, set by Jonah Lomu in 1999 and subsequently matched by Bryan Habana in 2007 and Julian Savea in 2015.

But much more impressive is Jordan’s overall record in an All Blacks’ jersey - standing at an incredible 31 tries in 30 matches.