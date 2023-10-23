Rugby

South Africans rally behind Boks' Mbonambi, ask for proof of 'racial slur'

23 October 2023 - 13:04 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Referee Ben O'Keeffe speaks with Bongi Mbonambi during the 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal against England at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
Referee Ben O'Keeffe speaks with Bongi Mbonambi during the 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal against England at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springboks' heated Rugby World Cup semifinal match against England at the weekend did not go down without drama. 

The Boks dumped England out of the tournament by a point at Stade de France in Paris, winning 15-16 to reach Saturday's final against the All Blacks.

Long after the final whistle rang at Stade de France, it seems the dust has not settled between the two sides. The win has been tainted by Bok hooker Bongani Mbonambi facing allegations that he uttered a racial slur against England flanker Tom Curry.

In audio clips on social media from referee Ben O'Keeffe's microphone, Curry can be heard alleging Mbonambi called him a “white c**t”. He reported the complaint in the 28th minute. 

The flanker said to O'Keeffe: “Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t what do I do?”

O’Keeffe responded by saying: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.”

Bok Mbonambi’s place in final under threat after alleged racial slur on Curry

Bongi Mbonambi's prospects of playing in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks may be in jeopardy after he reportedly used a racial ...
Sport
21 hours ago

There is no audio in the public domain of Mbonambi's alleged slur. 

In absence of evidence, there have been mixed reactions to the allegations on social media. Many South Africans seem to find it hard to believe the hooker might have uttered racist remarks towards Curry.

Some said Curry could have misunderstood Mbonambi because the Boks speak Afrikaans at times during games so as not to be understood by opponents. Suggestions were made that Mbonambi might have been saying “wit kant” or “white kant” (Afrikaans for “white side”), identifying the English team by the colour of their jerseys.

Some on social media felt the word “c**t” is not as popularly used in South Africa as in the UK.

SA Rugby said it was probing the allegations. “We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim,” it said in a statement.

The debate continues on social media:

READ MORE:

Kolisi puts Nienaber in focus as Boks’ quieter coach enters his last week

Jacques Nienaber has been loath to draw attention to himself during his almost four years as Springbok head coach.
Sport
2 hours ago

‘I knew that was the job I had to do. Luckily it came off’: Pollard on that kick

Converting the deciding kick in a Rugby World Cup knock-out game is something you dream of from the time you're a little boy, Handré Pollard reminded ...
Sport
1 day ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Incredible! Boks snatch last-gasp win against England in RWC semi

All the action, blow by blow, as it happened as the Springboks beat England 16-15 in their 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal at Stade de France in Paris ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks the kings of chasing down lost causes

Last week in the wake of Cheslin Kolbe charging down Thomas Ramos's conversion attempt Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber noted the virtue of ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Jordan keeps delivering prime numbers for New Zealand

New Zealand winger Will Jordan's hat-trick of tries in Friday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal continued his incredible form at the tournament and ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africans rally behind Boks' Mbonambi, ask for proof of 'racial slur' Rugby
  2. Kolisi puts Nienaber in focus as Boks’ quieter coach enters his last week Rugby
  3. Chiefs coach Ntseki not throwing in towel despite humiliating cup loss to ... Soccer
  4. Bok player ratings: key performers earned low energy Boks place in final Sport
  5. Tiring Boks, with a day less to final, summon energy for All Blacks clash Sport

Latest Videos

How an alleged fraudster tried to prevent Amazon headquarters from being built ...
Super Springbok fan KabeloGP has SA in stitches