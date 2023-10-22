Rugby

Boks the kings of chasing down lost causes

22 October 2023 - 16:34 By Liam Del Carme in Paris
England applaud the Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, off the field after South Africa's 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal victory at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Last week in the wake of Cheslin Kolbe charging down Thomas Ramos' conversion attempt Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber noted the virtue of chasing lost causes.

The never-say-die quality has taken residence in his side and perhaps explains why his team are defending Rugby World Cup champions. It decisively separates survivors from the victims.

On Saturday night in their World Cup semifinal against England at Stade de France that quality was back in abundance as the Boks, 15-6 down with 11 minutes remaining, rallied late for a dramatic 16-15 win.

The bench helped turn things around just when it looked like the Boks would be knocked out of the World Cup for the first time by a team from the northern hemisphere.

The win and the 11th hour manner in which it was achieved reminded flank Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Boks' 29-26 win over France at the same stadium in 2018. On that occasion, the Boks broke from inside their own 22 before Bongi Mbonambi scored a try from the back of a maul in the 84th minute.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi highlighted his team's fighting qualities.

“England had an amazing game plan that we took long to adapt to,” he reflected. “The thing I take out of the game was that we were able to dig deep and fight for that victory. A lot of teams would not have been able to get out of that and get a win like that.”

Nienaber was pleased about his team's ability to troubleshoot their way out of strife.

Highlights of the 2023 RWC semifinal, England vs the Springboks.

“It took us some time to get to grips with it. That is probably the strength of this team. They find a way, even if things are not going our way, to get a result.

“It took them [the Bok players] probably 70 minutes to get a foothold in the game. They just refused to give up and they fought to the end so I am very proud of that,” the coach said.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach likened England's performance to a perfect storm with the weather playing into their hands.

“They are a team that kicks probably the most in the whole World Cup, playing a suffocate game and tonight was a game for that. They played their plan perfectly, so hats off to them, they really came out firing,” he said. 

Ox helps Bok scrum plough ahead as Bomb Squad swings semi

The demise of the scrum as one of rugby's true battle grounds has been greatly exaggerated.
6 hours ago

“And I can say well done to our team for finding solutions and a way to win when the ball isn't bouncing your way.”

For a long time unfancied, though unbeaten England had the World Champions on the skids at a greasy Stade de France.

Their tactical kicking, proficiency under the high ball, wherewithal on the deck and ability to make low and co-ordinated hits on Bok ball carriers held sway for the majority of the game.

England head coach Steve Borthwick assured his team will salvage what is useful from the defeat and the wider campaign and put it to use in future combat. We'll grab a seed from tonight and make sure it makes us stronger.”

‘I knew that was the job I had to do. Luckily it came off’: Pollard on that kick

Converting the deciding kick in a Rugby World Cup knock-out game is something you dream of from the time you're a little boy, Handré Pollard reminded ...
4 hours ago

Borthwick highlighted that the Bok coaching group had been together since 2018 and that his team had assembled four months ago.

He also noted that seven members of his match-day squad were 25 and under.

England captain Owen Farrell also spoke about how proud he was of the team.

“Especially what we've done over last four months. I'm proud of the team, to build up to a performance and ultimately to come up short to a great team like South Africa.

The contest was always going to be a good one. We are disappointed for the result . We showed fight. I thought we did enough to win.

We played to our plan and showed what we are capable of.”

England now face Argentina in the bronze final on Friday.

