Rugby

Last dance for Bok great Duane 'Thor' Vermeulen in RWC final against All Blacks

28 October 2023 - 10:54 By LIAM DEL CARME IN PARIS
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
South Africa forward Duane Vermeulen stretches during a South Africa training session ahead of their Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final match against New Zealand on October 27, 2023 in Domont, France.
South Africa forward Duane Vermeulen stretches during a South Africa training session ahead of their Rugby World Cup France 2023 Final match against New Zealand on October 27, 2023 in Domont, France.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

After doing much of the heavy lifting in the last Rugby World Cup final Duane Vermeulen nailed it even further when he shared a powerful yet poignant moment with victorious captain Siya Kolisi after South Africa beat England 32-12 in Yokohama. 

Vermeulen a few minutes later shared what he had told Kolisi on the field.

“I told him it is fantastic to see him lifting the trophy. I said to him: ‘In South Africa we have a lot of things not going our way. It is a lot of difficult things’. I just told him ‘listen, there’s hope’.

“It is fantastic to see him lifting the cup. As a black captain that is a fantastic thing, especially with what is going on in South Africa. It is massive,” said Vermeulen in the bowels of the International Stadium Yokohama. 

South Africa's powerful No 8 will play his final Test when the Springboks take on the All Blacks in a match that has been billed as the biggest since he picked up the ball and ran with it. 

The Springboks' 'Thor' will put the hammer down one last time as the defending champions try to sneak ahead of their great rivals with four RWC triumphs. 

Vermeulen has been inspirational — a force for good in Green and Gold.

He has put his body on the line living through all kinds of orthopaedic trauma from a torn ACL, torn PCL and torn MCL. 

“It is difficult to get yourself up every weekend but that changes from person to person. This is what I wanted in my life,” he said on the eve of his first game at the Stade de France back in 2013. 

Indubitably, Vermeulen's career with the Boks has been one of enduring quality.

With him in the match-day squad the Boks have won their last eight Tests straight.

He last tasted defeat against the All Blacks in Auckland earlier this year. 

'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final

President Cyril Ramaphosa is jetting off to France on Friday afternoon to show his support for the Springboks when they meet the All Blacks in the ...
Politics
17 hours ago

“What a legend! The funny thing is I am not that much older than Duane,” said Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick on Friday.

“He’s a very, very special guy who has made a lot of sacrifices in his career, being away from his family and young kids. It is a very special moment for him, but I know if you were to ask Duane now if it is about him, or what it represents for the nation, he will tell you he will put his body on the line for the nation.

“Hopefully we can give him a proper send-off, even if I know it’s going to be a tough game, especially if you look at the history between the two teams. 

“If you look back at what the 1995 final did for the country, it really changed the image of the game in South Africa. Everyone fell in love with the game, and that is where some of us as youngsters, benefited from that special moment.

“As for Duane, he is definitely going to leave the jersey in a better place. He has really put dignity in that jersey so I wish him nothing but the best.” said Stick. 

Springboks a template for race relations in South Africa

The Springboks have played a pivotal role in shaping the national identity of South Africa since 1994. They provide a sound basis for a nation dogged ...
Ideas
15 hours ago

It will also be au revoir in a RWC context for prop Trevor Nyakane, flank Deon Fourie and fullback Willie le Roux.

Several other Boks are in their early 30s and may find Australia in four years’ time a bridge too far. 

Coaches Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones will move on after Saturday's final. 

The All Blacks too will have several players and coaches disappearing into the night.

They earlier this week had an at times tearful farewell for locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, as well as hooker Dane Coles and scrumhalf Aaron Smith who shared their experiences and what it meant to be an All Black. 

Whitelock, could on Saturday become the first men's player to win three World Cups.

“The real message the experienced players like Sam and Dane Coles have passed on is not spoken, it’s done. It’s about actions. It’s just showing how to prepare, how to deal with the pressure,” said coach Ian Foster who will be in charge for the last time. 

“Those people have done a fantastic job and Sam is a massive example of that. It’s been a highlight reel of achievements for him the past five or six weeks. I remember being asked in a media conference a few weeks ago what also he could achieve, and being the first man to win three [Rugby World Cups] would be pretty special. We would feel a lot of honour if that happened.” 

READ MORE:

At last, the climax is upon us — now we wait to see who'll come out on top

The Springboks and the All Blacks will have the last tango of this Rugby World Cup here on Saturday evening and kickoff cannot come soon enough.
Sport
18 hours ago

All Blacks make one change for World Cup final against Boks

New Zealand tweaked their team for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against South Africa with a single change but resisted any temptation to power up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks won’t be gripped by fear in World Cup final against All Blacks, insists Cheslin Kolbe

There may be the overwhelming sentiment that the Bok Class of '23 is more streetwise and battle hardened than the vintage that won the Rugby World ...
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: No cake for Ox, Faf gets hair treatment Rugby
  2. Last dance for Bok great Duane 'Thor' Vermeulen in RWC final against All Blacks Rugby
  3. They're inspiring the nation: Pirates coach Riveiro as Springboks take on New ... Soccer
  4. All roads lead to Paris: Boks, All Blacks final promises to be one for the ages Rugby
  5. How Keshav Maharaj helped the Proteas over the line against Pakistan Cricket

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...