Sharks eager to develop bite without their Springboks stars
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
While life continues to prove tough for the Sharks without their Springbok players, the franchise's attack coach Dave Williams says the period in the absence of internationals has been key for the growth of the side.
Williams reckons it’s pivotal for the Sharks to be able to swim without their Boks if they are to be the world conquerors they aspire to be.
Their focus ahead of this United Rugby Championship (URC) season has been on that, growing a culture and squad that will be able to hold the fort regardless of who is available.
“I think it’s massive (to be able to survive without Boks). It’s an excitement as a coach to work with a wider group in a preseason and knowing your internationals will come back at a later stage,” Williams said.
“It allows you to focus on growing that base and the players you need during the course of the season.
“Even when you have a Bok-laden squad at some point, you’ve got to rotate and rest (some) as (a way of) getting players ready to play semifinals and finals. It’s has been a great step for us in the preseason to work in this way,” he said.
The Sharks, who are in the third week of their four-week European tour, have had to tackle their URC campaign without Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi due to the Rugby World Cup recently finished in France.
The Sharks’ problems in the past have been linked to failure to perform without their Bok regulars, coupled by poor coaching that failed to get the best out of the side’s big name stars.
It’s not clear when they will welcome these players, who returned this week from France, back in the Sharks set-up, but they must continue with their URC business abroad.
The Sharks kicked off the URC season with back-to-back defeats to Irish sides, defending champions Munster and Leinster.
With their Springbok players, there’s a chance things could have turned out differently for the side under the tutelage of respected coach John Plumtree.
Williams said they were excited with the performance of their national team stars, who helped to bring the world title home.
“We have been working with the in-house (players) at the moment and grown as a group and a collective,” Williams said.
“Obviously, when we drop back the Springboks in that mix, there’s a real cultural boundary set and expectations of what the performance should look like, so we are excited to get the guys back in and to keep growing the squad as we go.”
The Sharks face Ospreys this week in a game played at the Twickenham Stoop in London tonight (9.35pm).
This will be the first time a URC match is hosted in England.
Plumtree has made four changes to his side that will take on the Welsh side.
He handed Dylan Richardson his first start of the season, swapping the hooker jersey with Kerron van Vuuren in a rotation move.
Coenie Oosthuizen returns to the side after starting in week one, taking over from Hanro Jacobs at tighthead prop.
Sikhumbuzo Notshe starts at No 8, with Phepsi Buthelezi shifting to the flank in place of Vincent Tshituka, who has been sent home with a shoulder injury.
After impressing when he came on as a replacement against Leinster, Aphiwe Dyantyi will get his first start at left wing in place of Marnus Potgieter.
Sharks squad (1-15): Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dylan Richardson, Coenie Oosthuizen, Corne’ Rahl, Emile van Heerden, James Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Francois Venter (captain) Werner Kok, Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Dian Bleuler, Hanro Jacobs, Hyron Andrews, George Cronje, Zee Mkhabela, Boeta Chamberlain, Murray Koster.
