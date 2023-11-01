Rugby

SA Rugby in no rush to find Boks coach Nienaber’s successor as Erasmus steps in

01 November 2023 - 10:18
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shares a joke with coach Jacques Nienaber at the press conference at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after the team's return from winning the the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will take over the Springbok coaching reins until a new coach is found. 

This was confirmed by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday when the Boks returned after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. 

Jacques Nienaber, who took over the Springbok coaching job in 2020, after Erasmus led the team to the 2019 World Cup title as coach, is leaving his post to join the coaching staff at Leinster in Ireland. 

“We will do the wash-up of the tour and talk about where we will go next, but there is no rush,” said Alexander.

“We have the director of rugby [Erasmus] to fill in that role in the meantime and we are taking our time to see the other coaches within the system and then we will make a decision. 

“There is no rush for us to go ahead and appoint a coach tomorrow. We have enough cover for the programmes to continue. We are also looking from within because we are building succession. 

“We are building capacity in the organisation. We will look deep into [the] organisation and if we fail to find the right person, we will go outside.” 

Alexander said there is a possibility Erasmus may coach the team until the next World Cup in 2027. 

“We will see how the succession plan looks, where we are in that planning and based on that we will decide to get a coach next year, the next year or maybe the director of rugby will coach the team until the next World Cup. We are not rushing to do anything.” 

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe reflected on his late red card in their nerve-racking 12-11 final win against New Zealand in Paris on Saturday.  

“I was disappointed because I dropped my team and I dropped my country in minutes like that and in the final,” he said.

“I didn’t watch the last few minutes of the game. I [have] seen a few videos of it now, but God did it for us and I am happy to be sitting here with the Webb Ellis trophy in South Africa.” 

MORE:

WATCH | Kolisi leads Bok heroes out to rapturous reception at OR Tambo

The Springboks returned home to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after they won a record fourth Rugby World Cup in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘I haven’t thought about it’: Kolisi on retaining Bok captaincy

Siya Kolisi has not applied his mind to whether he wants to remain Springbok captain after leading the team to successive Rugby World Cup triumphs.
Sport
19 hours ago

IN PICS | Glorious welcome for Boks as they touch down in Mzansi

The Springboks returned home to a packed OR Tambo International Airport on their arrival from the Rugby World Cup in France on Tuesday.
Sport
20 hours ago

The Springboks are back! 2023 Rugby World Cup champions arrive in SA

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, touch down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | OR Tambo packed to rafters as fans await world champion Boks

OR Tambo Airport was already a hive of activity by 9am on Tuesday morning with throngs of rugby supporters eagerly awaiting the arrival of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Boks all the horror movies rolled into one’: NZ DJ’s poem has fans in stitches

New Zealand radio host Daniel McHardy’s dark ode describing the Springboks as "all the horror movies rolled into one" for opponents has gone viral on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

POLL | How do you feel about the Boks squad not winning any World Rugby Awards?

While the Springboks beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final to win the Webb Ellis trophy for a record-breaking fourth time, the All Blacks ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Greatest SA captain’: Mzansi hails Kolisi and Boks, waits impatiently for holiday

Proud South Africans continue to shower the Springboks with praise after the world champions defended their title with their 2023 Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Unfortunately the Boks’ victory is a temporary distraction

The sad truth is that we cannot be united when our leaders are failing so spectacularly
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Eiffel Tower lit for Boks as Ox has his cake

The Eiffel Tower stood lit in the colours of the South African flag late on Saturday night but it took a near superhuman effort by the Springboks to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks bask in glow of City of Light after final contested by two best teams on the planet

The Springboks basked in the glow of the City of Light's north after they edged the All Blacks 12-11 in a tense, wet and thoroughly absorbing Rugby ...
Sport
3 days ago
