Stormers set for tough Munster grudge match at Thomond Park

While it would be agreeable for the Stormers to get their revenge over Munster when the two sides meet in a grudge match this weekend, Springbok legend Jean de Villiers does not see a victory for the Cape side at Thomond Park.

Reigning champions of the United Rugby Champions (URC) Munster host the runners-up in Limerick, Ireland, on Saturday (7.15pm).

This will be the first time that the two sides meet since the epic 2022-23 URC final in May, where Munster dethroned the Stormers with 19-14 in Cape Town to maintain their perfect record against coach John Dobson's side.

The two sides have had similar starts to the third edition of the URC, but De Villiers feels the Irish outfit are in a better position to win again on Saturday.

They both have won two of their first four matches, but Munster have a draw and a defeat while the South Africans have lost their other two games.

“It was a pretty shaky start from the Stormers in the campaign even in the first game against the Lions in SA at Ellis Park,” said De Villiers, who turned out for both the Stormers and Munster in a playing career from 2001 to 2016.