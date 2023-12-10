Cape drought continues as Blitzboks bow out with humbling loss to Aussies
The Springboks Sevens team have been knocked out of the Cape Town SVNS, suffering a humbling 28-0 quarterfinal defeat to Australia in front of their own supporters at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Just like it had in their last match in the pool stages against Ireland on Saturday night, which the Blitzboks lost 14-12, nothing seemed to work according to plan for the South Africans against the Aussies in the fight for a place in the semifinals.
Australia led 14-0 at the break and doubled that scoreline in the second half to secure a comfortable victory.
Nathan Lawson scored two tries in each half and Hayden Sargeant and Dietrich Roache, with a try apiece, also crossed the whitewash on either side of the break.
Not the #Blitzboks' day as they are knocked out of the Cup competition at the #HSBCSVNSCPT - more here: https://t.co/fH2eGTp20V #PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/e0UdQYDIls— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 10, 2023
The Blitzboks never threatened in the match as the battle was almost exclusively fought inside their own half and mostly won by the opponents as the hosts hardly had possession.
The Aussies made a strong start, camping in Blitzbok territory while the South Africans got everything off on the wrong foot.
South Africa had Quewin Nortje, one of their standout performers on Saturday, sent to the sin bin two minutes after kickoff.
While the visitors did not capitalise on their numerical advantage, eventually the pressure they piled on the hosts told as they scored their first try through Sargeant and they never looked back after that.
Th result means Blitzboks will have to wait a little longer in their bid to end their eight-year dry spell at home. The last time Blitzboks won in Cape Town was in 2015.
Scorers
Australia (14) 28 Tries: Hayden Sargeant, Nathan Lawson (2), Dietrich Roache. Conversions: Maurice Longbottom (3), Roache.
South Africa (0) 0