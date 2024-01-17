Rugby

Bulls welcome back Springbok veteran Le Roux for Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux

17 January 2024 - 14:15
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bulls full-back Willie le Roux will be back to action against French side Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus on Saturday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Bulls have received a timely boost ahead of their vital Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus on Saturday with news that Springbok veteran Willie le Roux is available for selection. 

The vastly experienced full-back has returned from leave and is expected to be named in the starting line-up against the on-form French side who have already qualified for the knockout stages from Pool 1. 

A win for the Bulls in their final pool game will see them confirm passage to the knockout stages. 

“Willie will be back this week because his leave has been broken into two blocks. The first block is finished and he will get another block in February,” said Bulls coach Jake White. 

Though there is good news about Le Roux, the Bulls will be without powerhouse tighthead prop Wilco Louw who is recovering from an AC joint injury he suffered in the Champions’ Cup win over Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate last weekend. 

“It is not as bad as we initially thought but he will be out for a few games. We are lucky we don’t play too many games between now and the end of February,” White said. 

“Hopefully by the end of February he will be ready to go again or even maybe earlier, but we don’t want to take a chance because it is not worth it considering there is a lot of rugby left. 

“He hurt his AC joint but it is not as bad as they initially feared. They thought it might be a shoulder but is the lower form of AC injury and it is very positive.” 

