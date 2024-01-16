Rugby

Sharks aim for Champions Cup return by winning Challenge Cup

16 January 2024 - 17:15
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nthuthuko Mchunu of the Sharks during a training session at Kings Park Stadium on January 16 2024.
Nthuthuko Mchunu of the Sharks during a training session at Kings Park Stadium on January 16 2024.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks are aiming to use the Challenge Cup to book a spot in Europe's top tier rugby competition, the Champions Cup, next season.    

This after the chances of qualifying through the United Rugby Championship (URC) have become slim for the Durban-based franchise rooted at the bottom of the log table.    

In nine URC outings this season, the Sharks have claimed a single victory and lost the other eight games.    

They need to finish in the URC top eight to guarantee their place in the Champions Cup next season.    

Another option to get a place in Europe’s top rugby competition in the next campaign is to make the Challenge Cup final.    

The Sharks have accomplished the first step of the mission by qualifying for the round of 16 of the tournament with a game to spare.    

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell, who is holding the fort in coach John Plumtree’s absence, has spoken about how the Challenge Cup has given them a chance to start over after a tough period in the URC.    

Sharks happy about Challenge Cup progress, but not out of the woods yet

The Sharks may have claimed a comfortable victory in the Challenge Cup at the weekend, but the Durban-based franchise are fully aware their problems ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Knowing that if we win the Challenge Cup we can have an automatic qualification to the Champions Cup, I think the motivation is definitely there for us to make a step up in the EPCR,” Powell said ahead of their last match of the pool stage against the Dragons on Sunday.    

“I think from a URC perspective the goal we have set ourselves there, and again is probably based on the fact that we want to qualify for the Champions Cup, will be to finish in the top eight in the URC.”    

Powell led the Sharks to a convincing victory over Oyonnax at Kings Park Stadium in Durban at the weekend, which helped to book a place in the round of 16.    

“I hope this is the turning point for us, not only in the Challenge Cup but also in the URC,” Powell said.    

“I won’t say it has become the easier way (of qualifying for the Champions Cup) because you still have to play the knockout games against quality opposition, and this is probably one of the games [against the Dragons] in the pool we see as a knockout game.    

“Because if we do well in this one, we will manage to secure a home round of 16 and quarterfinals. If we lose, some of the other teams in the pool get results and it can mean we will play away in the round of 16 and away quarterfinals,” he said.    

“We all know how tough it is, especially when you go to France, to play away. This is not going to be an easy option. I think it’s going to be tough, especially when you get to the knockout stages, if we don’t do well this weekend and if we don’t secure a home round of 16 and quarterfinal.”    

The Welsh side Dragons will be eager to get a victory against the Sharks in a bid to secure a spot in the next round.    

The match will be played at Rodney Parade in Wales and kickoff will be 7.30pm, SA time.

MORE:

Keep the Six Nations for northern hemisphere sides, says Bulls coach Jake White

As South African rugby leans more towards the northern hemisphere, World Cup-winning coach Jake White has made his opinion known about the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers a step closer to Champions Cup next round

Stormers coach John Dobson was delighted to take the five log points his team earned from their 31-24 Champions Cup win over Sale Sharks on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Venter ripe for the picking for Boks

It is not a matter of ‘if’ but rather ‘when’ Andre-Hugo Venter plays for the Springboks. He is currently the most impressive South African-based ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bulls, minus Boks, bash Bears

No Springbok players, no problem for the Bulls.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi hopes things go back to normal at the Birds’ ... Soccer
  2. Swiatek passes Kenin test at Australian Open, Ruud roars Sport
  3. Lamine Camara scores two as Senegal begin title defence in style with 3-0 win ... Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana confident of achieving 'something special' at Afcon Soccer
  5. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer

Latest Videos

Latest soccer, cricket and sports news on the new Arena Sports Show | Episode 1
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...