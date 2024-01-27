Rugby

Bok plans remain on track despite Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation

27 January 2024 - 15:45
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rassie Erasmus during the warm-up for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup semifinal against England at Stade de France last year.
Rassie Erasmus during the warm-up for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup semifinal against England at Stade de France last year.
Image: Dan Mullan (Getty Images)

Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation due to burn wounds are unlikely to delay plans to name the new Springbok coaching structure in the coming weeks.

SA Rugby on Saturday released a statement saying their director of rugby underwent a skin graft after what they described as “chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product”.

They added: “He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

It is understood Erasmus attempted to unblock a drain using a plunger when the accident occurred but details around what happened remain sketchy.

Though the statement said he would return to work within weeks SA Rugby remain hopeful they can announce the new Springbok coaching structure in the coming weeks.

Rassie Erasmus recovering in hospital after burns sustained in freak accident

SA Rugby has confirmed that director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is recovering hospital with chemical burns after a freak accident.
Sport
4 hours ago

All the planning had been completed to get the new structure in place after key defections following last year's Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus spearheaded the search for a replacement for Jacques Nienaber who vacated the position of Springbok head coach, as well as assistant coach Felix Jones.

The pair took up positions with Leinster and England respectively.

It was widely reported in November last year that Erasmus would again take over the responsibility of Springbok head coach on an interim basis.

Whether he will retain that title in the new structure remains to be seen.

Spending time in hospital will not be a foreign experience for the former Bok flank.

In 2019 he was diagnosed with granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a very uncommon disorder that causes inflammation of the blood vessels in your nose, sinuses, throat, lungs and kidneys.

Exciting line-up of home games for Springboks, historic Portugal test added

World rugby champions South Africa will host Portugal at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 20 when the sides clash in a first ever Test ...
Sport
1 day ago

He spent four days in hospital for the condition previously known as Wegener's disease.

As a player he broke his nose on a number of occasions and at one point had plastic inserted to replace his septum.

He had an operation to fix his pubic bones, he went under the knife for a dislocated elbow, had three procedures for piles and had a knee cleared of scar tissue. He has had 38 operations as a player.

News of Erasmus' injuries would have shocked many South Africans.

Erasmus has become a much revered figure since the Springboks' triumph in the 2019 RWC in Japan.

Their victory in France last year only solidified his position as a South African cultural icon.

He has kept a low profile after the Boks won the RWC in October last year.

He spent a month on holiday in Mauritius and time with family in the Baviaanskloof.

Springbok fans and the wider rugby community will hope his latest setback is only temporary.

READ MORE

Springboks to host emerging Portugal in Bloemfontein in July

The Springboks will play their first ever Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein as part of their inbound series in July.
Sport
1 day ago

Young Lions prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger forced to quit due to medical condition

Promising Lions loose head prop Rhynardt Rijnsburger has been forced to quit the game because of deep vein thrombosis (DVT).
Sport
5 hours ago

Lions keen to shake six-day turnaround

Shaking off the physical effects of a six-day turnaround and soothing the mental scars of their defeat against the Ospreys last Sunday will be ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in ... Sport
  2. Rassie Erasmus recovering in hospital after burns sustained in freak accident Rugby
  3. Sundowns confirm the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Pirates Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson provides update on Luke Fleurs’ progress Soccer
  5. No new rift with Andre Onana, insists Cameroon coach Rigobert Song Soccer

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’