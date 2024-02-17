Bulls complete URC double over the Lions

The Bulls’ ability to switch up their performance in the second half of their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Lions helped the Pretoria-based franchise complete a double over their rivals.

After a lukewarm display in the opening half, the Bulls went on two score three tries in the final stanza to beat the Lions 25-10 in the Jukskei derby at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The first half produced just eight points, with the Bulls enjoying a 5-3 lead at the half time break.

The Bulls scored four tries through Canan Moodie, Acker van der Merwe, Marcel Coetzee and Daniel Kriel to secure a bonus-point win.

The Lions managed just a single try which was scored by Quan Horn in the final half at Ellis Park.

The match drew a good crowd, something that the Lions have not been able to attract supporters at their home games for a while.

Safety concern issues around the venue in Johannesburg CBD are believed to be the contributing factor to the low attendance at Ellis Park.