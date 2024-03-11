Gatland bemoans errors in Wales’ defeat to France

Soft tries, a retreating scrum and poor game management were all to blame for Wales’ latest Six Nations defeat to France on Sunday as coach Warren Gatland conceded next weekend's home clash with Italy is “massive” as they aim to avoid the wooden spoon.

Wales were in the game for an hour but lost 45-24 as the visitors turned the screw in the final quarter with their massive pack and forced Wales into errors, which they converted into points.

“It is disappointing as there were some soft points that were given away. We probably hurt ourselves by not managing the game properly in the last period,” Gatland told BBC.

“They put our scrum under pressure. Something we have been working hard on but not there at the moment. I thought our line-out was excellent. We didn't help ourselves by some of the mistakes we made.

“We were up 24-23 but we didn't manage the game with turnovers and we are disappointing with some soft points given away.