Dobson elevated in new management structure for Western Province Rugby

Western Province and the Stormers have taken another step in clearing the woods with the announcement of their leadership structure that will see Johan le Roux (CEO) and John Dobson (director of rugby) occupying key positions.
“After the conclusion of the equity deal which saw the Red Disa Consortium secure a controlling shareholding last week there has been swift and decisive action to establish a new leadership team to take the company and the Stormers forward,” Western Province Rugby said.
Le Roux, who is a big hitter in the Red Disa Consortium as head of Fynbos Ekwiteit, will fill the vacant position of CEO with immediate effect.
The new CEO will be assisted by Rob Wagner, who has a long-time association with the province as an erstwhile executive. He has been brought in for an “interim period to assist with operational aspects of the business and ensure the execution of the core functions of the company are as effective as possible”.
Dobson’s new position as director of rugby will not change his role in the senior team but rather see him apply his experience across a wider scope, playing a more central role in contracting and the development of talent through the junior structures.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Le Roux said these appointments signal the beginning of an exciting new era for the franchise.
“This team has the potential to be a global rugby powerhouse, given the talent in the region and unrivalled love for the game among its supporters.
“We want to ensure the business standards match that of the rugby programme and help propel the team to greater heights.
“It is crucial we run a sustainable model that will ensure our strength into the future and we have already made some fairly big steps in this regard in a short time. There is every reason to be excited about what the future holds for the Stormers.”
Dobson said he will be responsible in his new role for ensuring the Stormers become a force in world rugby for generations to come.
“My love for this team and the rugby people in this region is well documented and I will continue to put everything I can into making our rugby as strong as possible.
“As director of rugby I will now be looking more broadly at the rugby environment in our organisation and planning for where we want to go and overseeing the squad and our mission to make Cape Town smile.”
