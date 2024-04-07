Rugby

Sharks put seven tries past Parma to sail into Challenge quarters

07 April 2024 - 19:28 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Vincent Tshituka of the Sharks celebrates his try with teammates in the EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 match against Zebre Parma at Kings Park on Sunday.
Vincent Tshituka of the Sharks celebrates his try with teammates in the EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 match against Zebre Parma at Kings Park on Sunday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

It was seventh heaven for the Sharks as they sailed into the quarterfinal of the EPCR Challenge Cup, defeating Zebre Parma 47-3 and running in seven tries in the process at Kings Park on Sunday.

First-half tries from Vincent Tshituka, Werner Kok and Corne Rahl, all converted by Siya Masuku, sent them in 18 points ahead at the break of the round of 16 clash .

That was despite Tiff Eden's fifth-minute penalty giving the visitors some early hope.

Aphelele Fassi got the flow of points started again in the second half, with efforts from Phepsi Buthelezi and Ethan Hooker plus two more conversions from Masuku adding to the scoreline.

Curwin Bosch finished things off in the 74th minute, crossing and then converting his own try.

The Sharks came into the match having enjoyed back-to-back home United Rugby Championship victories over Ulster Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby and coasted on that momentum.

They face Edinburgh Rugby once more, this time, in the last eight of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

In Saturday's Challenge Cup last 16 matches Benetton Rugby beat the Lions 27-17 at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Trevisoo and the Cheetahs won 27-22 against ASM Clermont at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand. 

EPCR Challenge Cup

READ MORE

Stormers still learning how to cope with demands of Europe says Dobson

Disappointment at a one-point defeat mixed with pride at keeping it that close for the Stormers, with John Dobson saying his side were still learning ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Snyman wants more from Blitzboks after sixth-place finish in Hong Kong

The Springbok Sevens dodged a first bullet in Hong Kong this weekend, which was an important objective for the team, and interim head coach Philip ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Stormers succumb in nail-biter against Stade Rochelais

It was not to be a case of déjà vu for the Manie Libbok and the Stormers, who succumbed to a 22-21 defeat in the Champions Cup knockout match against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rampant Bulls crush Lyon in Champions Cup clash at Loftus

The Bulls produced a clinical performance to crush Lyon 59-19 and book a place in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions Cup at Loftus on Saturday ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Young Africans allege possible match-fixing during Champions League match ... Soccer
  2. Shaun Potgieter destroys Keaton Gomes to end his reign as SA heavyweight ... Sport
  3. Ronwen Williams the hero again as Sundowns advance to Champions League ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs stunned by Chippa in East London Soccer
  5. Liverpool must stay perfect to win Premier League title says Klopp Soccer

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'