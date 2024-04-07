Sharks put seven tries past Parma to sail into Challenge quarters
It was seventh heaven for the Sharks as they sailed into the quarterfinal of the EPCR Challenge Cup, defeating Zebre Parma 47-3 and running in seven tries in the process at Kings Park on Sunday.
First-half tries from Vincent Tshituka, Werner Kok and Corne Rahl, all converted by Siya Masuku, sent them in 18 points ahead at the break of the round of 16 clash .
That was despite Tiff Eden's fifth-minute penalty giving the visitors some early hope.
Aphelele Fassi got the flow of points started again in the second half, with efforts from Phepsi Buthelezi and Ethan Hooker plus two more conversions from Masuku adding to the scoreline.
The Hollywoodbets Sharks look good with 20 minutes to play 🦈
You just cannot stop the big 21-year-old from there 💪💥
📺 Stream #SHAvZEB live: https://t.co/bDeiretgWP pic.twitter.com/kXpXS33BbG
Curwin Bosch finished things off in the 74th minute, crossing and then converting his own try.
The Sharks came into the match having enjoyed back-to-back home United Rugby Championship victories over Ulster Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby and coasted on that momentum.
They face Edinburgh Rugby once more, this time, in the last eight of the EPCR Challenge Cup.
In Saturday's Challenge Cup last 16 matches Benetton Rugby beat the Lions 27-17 at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Trevisoo and the Cheetahs won 27-22 against ASM Clermont at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand.
