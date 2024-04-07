Sharks put seven tries past Parma to sail into Challenge quarters

It was seventh heaven for the Sharks as they sailed into the quarterfinal of the EPCR Challenge Cup, defeating Zebre Parma 47-3 and running in seven tries in the process at Kings Park on Sunday.

First-half tries from Vincent Tshituka, Werner Kok and Corne Rahl, all converted by Siya Masuku, sent them in 18 points ahead at the break of the round of 16 clash .

That was despite Tiff Eden's fifth-minute penalty giving the visitors some early hope.

Aphelele Fassi got the flow of points started again in the second half, with efforts from Phepsi Buthelezi and Ethan Hooker plus two more conversions from Masuku adding to the scoreline.